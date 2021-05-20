The battle of the floral frocks: Are you in or out?

Flowery frocks are pretty, effortless and ubiquitous. So should you try something new or stick with what you know and love? Here, two fashion writers share their views on the trend, as we prepare to change from lockdown winter clothes to a more summery wardrobe.

Emily Cronin: In defence of floral dresses

My semi-annual wardrobe switchover this weekend gave me a chance to organise and inventory my dress collection. What I found was a smattering of leopard print; a growing contingent of polka-dotted beauties; some stripes. But it turns out that the overwhelming majority of my dresses — 19 of them, in fact —come in some iteration of floral print.

I’d say I have a problem, but the truth is, they’re practically all that I wear. I wore floral dresses before they were the thing, while they were the thing, and I’m going to carry on wearing them long after they’ve ceased to be the thing, whenever that day may come.

I’m here to reassure you that it hasn’t come yet. Floral dresses were among the few fashion items whose sales held steady from lockdown to lockdown, in part because they’re so easy to wear. A good floral pattern can soften the face, cast a flattering light and sweep away the need to overthink accessories — the pattern does the work for you.

Moreover, they’re cheering. I asked dress queen Isabel Spearman why the look has such staying power. “The floral dress will always be popular because there is a floral print that flatters everybody and they are very pretty,” she said, noting that nearly half of the styles in her recent Daily Dress Edit pop-up were florals — for a reason.

“Mine always make me feel happy when I wear them and, quite frankly, that’s what we all want in a dress.”

And yes, I know, it’s easy to find the whole look a touch overdone. Over the past year or so, the floral-midi-with-white-trainers formula tipped into the mainstream, leading some fashion insiders to dismiss it as passé. Or worse, basic. Floral dresses are almost certainly cheugy. If I wanted to be a snob about it, I’d turn up my nose and inform you that the last time a floral midi dress and flats got anyone’s pulse racing was probably around, oh, 2018, and maybe, for added sting, sneer: “Florals for spring? Groundbreaking.”

But I’m not going to do any of those things, because the fact is that sometimes nothing will do but a floral dress. Especially if you believe in the therapeutic effects of fashion — that what you wear can lift your mood. The right dress from Ulla Johnson (the queen of un-basic florals), Doen, Yolke et al can be a day-maker.

And do you know what? It’s OK to enjoy pretty. Pretty isn’t transgressive or directional or cool, but it can feel good. I do wonder if there’s a note of internalised misogyny in the sense that anyone should ever have to apologise for fashion preferences that skew toward the feminine.

Not everyone can subsist on a sartorial diet of austere linen separates and perfect navy jumpers alone. Some of us require … peonies. Wildflowers. A whole field of other-worldly blooms traced out in gold thread.

The key to keeping the look from feeling too chintzy (unless that’s what you’re going for) is to choose a print with one or two dominant colours, rather than all the colours. Then leaven the sweetness with structure. Wear a floral dress with dainty kitten-heel sandals and you’ll look ready for a parish charity tea. Wear that same dress with utility sandals or even hiker boots (if the weather stays like this, make them waterproof), and it’ll look grounded.

Gold jewellery and a solid blazer or utilitarian trench coat will go a long way toward office-proofing the look. The bloom? Most definitely not off.

Bethan Holt: It’s time to abandon your floral frocks

We’ve all developed our own coping mechanisms over the past year. Mine have included mainlining Call My Agent, pootling around on my lockdown 1.0 cliché bicycle … and wearing/buying a floral dress whenever I need perking up. I’ve acquired Liberty-print ones, fitted and frilly ones and wafty ones I imagine myself wearing on an Amalfi coast holiday accessorised with a gelato, one day.

But unlike Emily, who’s embracing her floral dress addiction, I have a gnawing sense that it’s a rut I really need to climb out of — not because I don’t love a flowery frock but because we must remember that, to adopt BBC-speak, other clothes are available. Although sometimes you’d be hard pressed to remember that, given how so many shops now have an absolute glut of floral dresses.

Just as personal trainers advise us not to get stuck doing the same exercise all the time, so we must flex our getting-dressed muscles and get imaginative again. This doesn’t need to be tricky, which I think is essential if we’re to break the widely-held assumption that no outfit is easier to put together than a dress and trainers. Come on, people, there’s a whole world of dressing-up fun awaiting us!

As the most gentle of steps beyond the floral midi comfort zone, might I suggest an alternative print, at least? Jigsaw’s toile de jouy pattern, created by British artist Janet Lance-Hughes has all the romance of a botanical and that same easy-breeziness but feels beautifully unexpected.

I know I’d be more likely to give it an admiring second glance than yet another smattering of daisies. Ginghams or polka dots, particularly in offbeat colours, are also improvements. Isn’t there something pleasing, too, about a lovely plain chambray or linen dress which you could dress up or down as you please and make your own?

An even bolder step would be a jumpsuit. If dresses feel effortless, then an all-in-one has a utilitarian get-up-and-go about it, which is just the pep-up many of us probably need as we emerge from lockdown. More practical than a dress, I love a jumpsuit for a picnic or pub lunch whether you opt for a boiler suit vibe (see Massimo Dutti for great options) or something slinkier — see Zara for something to make you feel like an extra in a Studio 54 scene from Netflix’s new Halston series.

Then there’s the joy of separates, remember them? Dresses might work hard as a one-outfit wonder, but with the right skirt/shorts/ blouse/shirt, you can conjure dozens of looks that won’t make you feel like you’re living through the wardrobe version of Groundhog Day. I refer to two of my all-time favourite summer dressing muses — Gwyneth Paltrow in The Talented Mr Ripley and the mother in Call Me By Your Name. I challenge you not to Google these characters and feel compelled to abandon dresses altogether.

The formula for Paltrow’s Marge Sherwood is cabana shirts knotted at the waist worn with 1950s-style circle skirts. I imagine most of us will be tucking rather than knotting, but apart from that it’s an outfit you can wear for almost any scenario I can think of.

Fortuitously, shirt specialist With Nothing Underneath has just released a new cabana style, while Toast, Seraphina and Thought clothing have some lovely, twirly skirt options which will deliver that same delight you get from putting on an ashamedly pretty dress.

I’ve never seen a better advert for shorts than CMBYN. Yes, there are the boys in sporty ones and denim ones but it’s Elio’s mother Annella who offers a masterclass in the elegant, grown-up way to wear them. She has linen and chino styles that she pairs with airy silk or cotton blouses.

If you’re not knee-confident, swap in culottes instead (Monsoon has a style that looks smart at the front but has an elasticated waistband at the back).

So, yes, I’m taking a holiday from my floral frocks — and I urge you to do the same. And I know that once I do finally make it to Amalfi, I’ll feel so much better about slipping back into one for that gelato outing.

