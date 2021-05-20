| 9.9°C Dublin

The battle of the floral frocks: Are you in or out?

A cheering floral dress flatters everyone and should be a staple in your wardrobe, one writer insists, while another argues that it’s a rut we need to climb out of in favour of alternative prints, jumpsuits and separates

Margot Robbie in floral Chanel at the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images) Expand
Emerald Fennell in Gucci at the 93rd Annual Academy Awards on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images) Expand
Irish actress Caitriona Balfe pictured in a floral dress. (Photo by LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images) Expand

Emily Cronin and Bethan Holt

Flowery frocks are pretty, effortless and ubiquitous. So should you try something new or stick with what you know and love? Here, two fashion writers share their views on the trend, as we prepare to change from lockdown winter clothes to a more summery wardrobe.

Emily Cronin: In defence of floral dresses

