British tv presenter Tess Daly is championing one of the strongest colour examples of the season.

Tess Daly stuns in blush pink suit combination at Wimbledon - but it's her accessories that truly shine

The xxx host (49) was one of the VIP guests at Wimbledon today, enjoying an uncompromised view of centre court from the Royal Box. After appearances at the Preen and Erdem shows in September of last year, it's thanks to Meghan Markle's preference for the shade that the hue is enjoying a resurgence like never before.

Tess opted for a single breasted blazer and peg leg trouser suit from Topshop, but the piece de resistance was her 'Lottie' bag in soft taupe by cult accessories brand Aspinal of London, retailing for €480.

It marked a rare loved-up appearance alongside her husband of 15 years Vernon Kay (44) as the couple arrived arm in arm and she's riding high on the positive feedback she's received from her interview with Health and Fitness magazine in which she lambasted the constant pressure for women to appear ageless.

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay on day two of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon

"Why are we labelled? We shouldn't be," she said. "As soon as you hit 40, you have to defend your right to be that ‘great age', and still working in the media. But why should I defend my great age?

"I feel fantastic. I have the luxury of being alive and healthy, and I'm very grateful for that," she said.

"You only notice [the age question] when you keep being asked about it. It just seems sexist and limiting. I hope it changes for our daughters."

Tess Daly arrives on day two of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon

