When it comes to sartorially successful sister-in-laws, it's hard to beat Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria and Princess Sofia.

Swedish princesses Victoria and Sofia look like they just stepped off the runway in Stockholm

While Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle might get all the international headlines for their reflective fashion choices, the Swedish royal family have been displaying an endless array of effortlessly elegant ensembles for years. At Tuesday night's Polar Music Prize in Stockholm, which is supported by the Royal Swedish Academy of Music saw all senior members of the family showcase the type of runway-ready style that sets them so far apart from other royals around the world.

Victoria, who is next in line to the throne was an haute couture dream in a Selam Fessahaye, an up-and-coming Swedish designer who only launched her debut collection in 2018, with layers of baby pink tulle, a soft ribbon belt and Ebba Brahe drop earrings. She arrived alongside husband of nine years Prince Daniel, a former personal trainer, clad in a navy blue tuxedo, the type preferred by Hollywood's leading men during awards season earlier this year.

Princess Sofia, a former model, could have been walking the Dolce & Gabbana runway, wearing a pair of gold drop earrings by Gas Bijoux and a gold quilted clutch by Puccini, but the pièce de résistance was her floral red headband, the signature piece from the Italian fashion house's most recent collections.

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and Prince Daniel of Sweden pose on the red carpet during the 2019 Polar Music Prize award ceremony on June 11, 2019 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

Since marrying into the family in 2015, Sofia has cut impressive credentials all her own, cultivating a devoted Instagram following dedicated to charting her outfits.

She arrived with husband Prince Carl Philip, second in line to the throne, who looked dashing in a classic black tuxedo. King Gustaf and Queen Silvia were also in attendance as it was back to business immediately after their three day Irish state visit earlier this month.

Princess Madeleine was the only senior royal missing as she and husband Christopher O'Neill now live in Florida to accommodate his career in finance. She frequently travels between counties to fulfill her duties and focusing on her husband and three children in the US.

Prince Carl Philip of Sweden and Princess Sofia of Sweden pose on the red carpet during the 2019 Polar Music Prize award ceremony on June 11, 2019 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

