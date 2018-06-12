Sweden's Princess Sofia is Kate Middleton 2.0 in this silk dress by her favourite designer and nude heels
It looks like Kate Middleton is setting a new uniform for European royals.
Her balance of high/low attire with an abundance of Jenny Packham dresses sprinkled among some Zara bargain finds has made her a style icon over the course of her 20 years in the spotlight. And it looks like someone was taking notes.
Sweden's Princess Sofia and Britain's Duchess of Cambridge both come from 'normal' backgrounds, but that's where their similarities end as Sofia was working as a model and reality tv star when she met her husband Prince Carl Philip in New York, and Kate famously met Prince William when they were both studying at St Andrew's University when they were 18.
Both boast the same chestnut hair colour and often look as if they stepped off the runway for their various engagements, and during an appearance as guest of honour at a graduation ceremony in Stockholm, Sofia looks to have taken more than a little inspiration from her UK counterpart.
The mother-of-two, who welcomed son Prince Gabriel last year, stunned in a floaty silk green dress by Kate's favourite high street store L.K. Bennett, accessorising with a nude Salvatore Ferragamo box bag and nude heels by Stinaa J. She was guest of honour at the Sophiahemmet University's graduation ceremony at Stockholm City Hall, and is taking on more of an independent role within the Swedish royal family since her 2015 wedding.
Since welcoming her second child, she is making an increasingly more frequent number of solo appearances and is bringing her own unique style at each turn. For her best looks, check out the gallery below:
Online Editors
Related Content
- Sweden's royal babies have the time of their lives at little Princess Adrienne's christening
- Princess Charlene guzzling a magnum of champagne at the Monaco Grand Prix is the best royal photo of the week
- Ariana Grande and SNL star boyfriend Pete Davidson engaged after just a few weeks of dating
- Sweden's Princess Sofia is back to business after baby number two with pale pink power suit in Stockholm
- Sweden's photogenic royals Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia go public with their very normal Instagram