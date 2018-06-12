Sweden's Princess Sofia is Kate Middleton 2.0 in this silk dress by her favourite designer and nude heels

Her balance of high/low attire with an abundance of Jenny Packham dresses sprinkled among some Zara bargain finds has made her a style icon over the course of her 20 years in the spotlight. And it looks like someone was taking notes.

Princess Sofia of Sweden attends the Sophiahemmet University's graduation ceremony at Stockholm City Hall on June 11, 2018 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by MICHAEL CAMPANELLA/Getty Images)

Sweden's Princess Sofia and Britain's Duchess of Cambridge both come from 'normal' backgrounds, but that's where their similarities end as Sofia was working as a model and reality tv star when she met her husband Prince Carl Philip in New York, and Kate famously met Prince William when they were both studying at St Andrew's University when they were 18. Both boast the same chestnut hair colour and often look as if they stepped off the runway for their various engagements, and during an appearance as guest of honour at a graduation ceremony in Stockholm, Sofia looks to have taken more than a little inspiration from her UK counterpart.

The mother-of-two, who welcomed son Prince Gabriel last year, stunned in a floaty silk green dress by Kate's favourite high street store L.K. Bennett, accessorising with a nude Salvatore Ferragamo box bag and nude heels by Stinaa J. She was guest of honour at the Sophiahemmet University's graduation ceremony at Stockholm City Hall, and is taking on more of an independent role within the Swedish royal family since her 2015 wedding. Since welcoming her second child, she is making an increasingly more frequent number of solo appearances and is bringing her own unique style at each turn. For her best looks, check out the gallery below:

Kate Middleton in Dolce & Gabbana

Princess Sofia of Sweden attends The Sophia Party and presentation of Medals of Merit to Sophia Sisters at Sophiahemmet on May 28, 2018 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by MICHAEL CAMPANELLA/Getty Images) Princess Sofia of Sweden attends The Sophia Party and presentation of Medals of Merit to Sophia Sisters at Sophiahemmet on May 28, 2018 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by MICHAEL CAMPANELLA/Getty Images) Princess Sofia of Sweden attends the Sophiahemmet University's graduation ceremony at Stockholm City Hall on June 11, 2018 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by MICHAEL CAMPANELLA/Getty Images) Princess Sofia of Sweden,Prince Alexander of Sweden and Prince Carl Phillip of Sweden holding Prince Gabriel of Sweden pose after the christening of Princess Adrienne of Sweden at Drottningholm Palace Chapel on June 8, 2018 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images) Princess Sofia of Sweden attends the UNDP's Spring Gala at the Fotografiska photography museum on April 17, 2018 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by MICHAEL CAMPANELLA/Getty Images) Prince Daniel of Sweden and Princess Sofia of Sweden attend the Global Child Forum 2018 at the Stockholm Palace on April 11, 2018 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images) Princess Sofia of Sweden attends the Nobel Prize Banquet 2017 at City Hall on December 10, 2017 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) Princess Sofia of Sweden and Prince Carl Phillip of Sweden attend a formal gathering at the Swedish Academy on December 20, 2017 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by MICHAEL CAMPANELLA/GC Images) Princess Sofia of Sweden and Barry C.Barish, laureate of the Nobel Prize in physics attend the Nobel Prize Banquet 2017 at City Hall on December 10, 2017 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) Prince Gabriel of Sweden, Duke of Dalarna held by Princess Sofia of Sweden after the christening of Prince Gabriel of Sweden at Drottningholm Palace Chapel on December 1, 2017 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Michael Campanella/Michael Campanella/Getty Images) Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden with sons Prince Gabriel and Prince Alexander. Picture: Erika Gerdemark, The Royal Court, Sweden Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia in the garden of the Stockholm Palace, on June 27, 2014 Princess Sofia of Sweden arrives to the Granslosa Moten's Sustainability and future seminar, 'A Sustainable Tomorrow' on August 2, 2017 in Bastad, Sweden. (Photo by Ole Jensen/Getty Images) Prince Carl Philip of Sweden, Prince Alexander of Sweden and Princess Sofia of Sweden arrive for a thanksgiving service on the occasion of The Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden's 40th birthday celebrations at the Royal Palace on July 14, 2017 in Stockholm, Sweden Prince Carl Philip of Sweden and Princess Sofia leave the christening of Prince Oscar at the Royal Chapel in Stockholm on May 27, 2016. / AFP / JONATHAN NACKSTRAND (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images) Princess Sofia of Sweden and Professor Jean-Pierre Sauvage, laureate of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry arrive at the Nobel Prize Banquet 2015 at City Hall on December 10, 2016 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) Prince Carl Philip of Sweden is seen with his new wife Princess Sofia of Sweden after their marriage ceremony at The Royal Palace on June 13, 2015 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images) Princess Sofia, Duchess of Vaermland and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden arrive at the Royal Palace to attend Te Deum Thanksgiving Service to celebrate the 70th birthday of King Carl Gustaf of Sweden on April 30, 2016 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Luca Teuchmann/Getty Images) Prince Carl Phillip and Princess Sofia of Sweden attend the Swedish Sports Gala at the Ericsson Globe on January 25, 2016 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images) Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia with Prince Alexander. Picture: Erika Gerdemark, The Royal Court, Sweden Crown Princess Victoria (2ndL) and Princess Sofia (2ndR) hold their sons Princes Oscar and Alexander at Palace Chapel in Drottningholm Palace in Stockholm Chris O'Neill (L), boyfriend of Sweden's Princess Madeleine, and Sofia Hellqvist (R), girlfriend of Prince Carl Philip leave the Royal Chapel on May 22, 2012 after the christening of Princess Estelle of Sweden in Stockholm Sofia Hellqvist attends the wedding of Princess Madeleine of Sweden and Christopher O'Neill hosted by King Carl Gustaf XIV and Queen Silvia at The Royal Palace on June 8, 2013 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) Sofia Hellqvist, girlfriend of Prince Carl Philip (unseen) arrives to the Royal Chapel in Drottningholm's palace near Stockholm prior to Princess Leonore's christening Prince Carl Philip of Sweden is seen with his new wife Princess Sofia of Sweden after their marriage ceremony on June 13, 2015 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images) Princess Sofia of Sweden attend the Global Child Forum at the Hall of State in the Royal Palace on November 26, 2015 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Anna Lu Lundholm/Getty Images) Princess Sofia of Sweden and Nobel Prize in Physics, Professor Takaaki Kajita arrive at the Nobel Prize Banquet 2015 at City Hall on December 10, 2015 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) Eva Maria Walter and Princess Sofia of Sweden are seen at Drottningholm Palace for the Christening of Prince Nicolas of Sweden at Drottningholm Palace on October 11, 2015 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Luca Teuchmann/Getty Images)

Online Editors