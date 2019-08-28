Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria takes theme attire to stylish new heights in water-inspired dress

The mother-of-two, who is next line to the Swedish throne, has spent much of the summer experimenting with her style and pushing the boat out in terms of her dress. On Tuesday night at the Junior Water Prize event in Stockholm, she outdid herself with an on-theme dress by Max Jenny, which designed the cap sleeve dress using a picture of the Baltic Sea, inspired by Maxjenny Forslund's childhood home.

She finished of her look with a pair of black cage heels by Ralph Lauren, a metallic foldover clutch and statement earrings by Theresia Hvorslev, an upscale Swedish jewellery designer with a special waterfall-inspired collection. In comparison to her British counterparts like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, who are required to dress more conservatively, Victoria, her sister Princess Madeleine and their sister-in-law Princess Sofia are famous for their runway-to-real-life fashion sense.

As patron of the prize, which sees 30,000 young people from around the world compete to showcase the work they've done in water-related projects of environmental, scientific, social or technological significance. The lucky recipient wins a $15,000 cash prize, diploma and stay in Stockholm.

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden arrives at a ceremony for the Stockholm Junior Water Prize at the Berns Hotel on August 27, 2019 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

Online Editors