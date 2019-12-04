Style stars: The best red carpet looks of 2019

Best promo style:

Lupita Nyong'o

In the years since her Oscar win in 2014, Lupita Nyong'o has consistently upped her style game: sparkling sci-fi gowns for Star Wars, ultra-glam afro-futurism for Black Panther, and most notably in 2019, a carefully crafted wardrobe of "doubles" to promote horror film Us. To reflect the "tethered" doppelgängers of the storyline, Lupita shifted between two red carpet characters: vibrant and cheerful for daytime, dark and scary at night, complete with spiked studs, coloured contact lenses and gothic makeup. In all cases, she looked amazing.

Best photo op:

Gwendoline Christie

If nothing else, the finale of Game of Thrones gave us a breath-taking red carpet turn from Gwendoline Christie. Sir Brienne of Tarth got the strongest episode of a dud season, and she showed up to the premiere in stunning 3D-printed Iris van Herpen. The Dutch designer's creations aren't the easiest to pull off, but her gown of fire and ice found its ideal wearer in Christie, who brought the flowing silk dress to life, twirling and flaunting the hypnotic print to magnificent effect.

Best rule-breaker:

Billy Porter

In 2019, Pose star Billy Porter made history by becoming the first openly gay black man to win an Emmy, ruled the front row at fashion week and emerged as a force to be reckoned with on the red carpet. There was the embroidered suit with fuchsia cape at the Golden Globes, the show-stopping golden wings at the Met Gala, the crystal pinstripe suit at the Emmys… but the standout was his Oscars look, a gender-bending blend of velvet tuxedo and voluminous skirt by Christian Siriano that commanded attention. The look nodded to the ballroom legend and HIV activist Hector Xtravaganza, bringing a striking and fabulous queer fashion moment to that most traditional of awards ceremonies.

Best menswear:

Zendaya

Zendaya has fast become one of the most exciting style stars. The high point this year was her appearance at a Harper's Bazaar party in a marbled suit by Berluti, a menswear designer who created the same style for Michael B Jordan earlier this year. But Zendaya blew everyone else out of the water, bringing a swagger and innate personal style to the look that none could match. Plus, her shock of auburn curls ensured there was no colour pop needed in the tonal grey styling.

Best floral:

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett. Photo: Getty Images

In a single day of blockbuster fashion, Cate Blanchett blasted through six outfits, moving from statement blouses to draped dresses to hot pink pleated culottes. But she saved the best for last: a dazzling tuxedo by Alexander McQueen with silk sleeves sculpted to resemble voluptuous rose petals. It was an inventive take on the power suit, highlighting Sarah Burton's beautiful craftsmanship and modern perspective. And trust Cate to choose the perfect hairstyle, makeup and earrings to make those audacious sleeves sing.

Best export:

Jessie Buckley

Jessie Buckley has enjoyed a breakout year, thanks to the success of her country music drama Wild Rose and her supporting role opposite Renée Zellweger in Judy. We're likely to see a good deal more of the Kerry actress this awards season, but already we've caught glimpses of her eclectic style, which includes crushed velvet suiting, deconstructed tailoring and '60s-inspired floral details. She's shown a preference for Irish designers, wearing Jonathan Anderson for Loewe (pictured) and Simone Rocha, who she also modelled for on the spring-summer 2020 catwalk.

Best hat:

Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning almost single-handedly carried the festival style at Cannes, from her peach silk Gucci dress at the opening ceremony to the neon pink Vivienne Westwood gown topped with heaps of Chopard diamonds. It was her flawless homage to Dior's New Look, however, that had everyone talking. The sheer organza blouse and midnight blue tulle skirt took 450 hours to complete, but what really sealed the deal was the black macramé hat, positioned just-so for a high-drama finish. It marked a major step forward in Elle's wardrobe evolution, moving on from the Disney princess gowns to something a little more grown-up and incredibly chic.

Best comeback:

Angelina Jolie

Elle's Maleficent co-star's style has never been particularly notable, as she tends to favour the witchy black gowns that have long been her red carpet sweet spot. But she stepped out of her comfort zone this year: we saw her in a vivid lilac pleated top with butterfly-like design, a cotton dress with an unusually whimsical print, and a silver column covered in uncharacteristically dramatic fringe. The biggest swerve, however, came at the film's London premiere: Angie's ethereal Ralph and Russo gown with gold caged bodice was simply spectacular.

Best entrance:

Lady Gaga

The Met Gala's camp theme prompted an exhausting intellectual discourse, as onlookers studiously debated each outfit: "But is it camp?" The event's host Lady Gaga certainly came close to capturing the uncapturable, with an astonishing 15-minute arrival featuring four eye-popping looks and a meta-commentary on the spectacle of the red carpet itself. The three Brandon Maxwell dresses - and finally, the bra, knickers and fishnets - acted as props while Gaga seized the opportunity for performance art, with a lavish parody of high fashion and celebrity culture.

Best newcomer:

Zazie Beetz

Fans of critically acclaimed TV series Atlanta will be familiar with the fantastically named Zazie Beetz, but she hit the big screen in 2019 in the box-office smash Joker. She also enjoyed a stellar year on the red carpet, taking Venice film festival by storm in a series of eye-catching looks, helped along by her sensational head of hair. It was superbly styled for the film's premiere, at which she managed to make a practically unworkable Valentino dress work: the vibrant, colourful print and space-taking shape produced a boldly declarative look, finished with a killer pair of shades.

Irish Independent