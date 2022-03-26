Style Notes: The sisters that are doing it for themselves (and others) at annual ARC fashion show

The ‘Lily’ dress in gold tulle with beading (€308) is a real showstopper from Fee G this season with raised neckline, embellishments and lace on the bodice. Picture: Naomi Gaffey

The annual ARC fashion show at the RDS is always much, much more than just Ireland’s largest fashion show. The showcase is about raising much-needed funds for the cancer support centres that provide free psychological and emotional support for anyone affected by cancer. And after an absence of two years, Irish fashion designers will be back on the runway together on April 21 and the excitement is palpable.

The show is especially exciting for the talented Ennis sisters, Bláithín and Niamh and the Co Wexford natives will finally get to unveil their creative collaboration which they began working on before lockdown. Bláithín is already a well-known jewellery designer, much loved for her particular skill with her dramatic jewellery and especially her deliciously feather-light glam earrings which she makes with shell mesh, metals and Czech crystals.

She collaborated with Paul Costelloe in his recent AW22 show at London Fashion Week and in this new family venture, Bláithín teamed up with her younger sister, Niamh, who recently graduated with a Masters in Fashion with the Grafton Academy and American College. It is a relatively new course, only in its third year, and Niamh graduated with first-class honours.

Inspired by planets, comets and stars, Niamh will be showcasing two outfits from her ‘Celestial’ collection, which references the colours and rings that surround Saturn. Her signature approach to achieving drama through layering of tactile fabrics shines through in every piece.

The sheer silk organza high-neck dress features balloon sleeves (€150) and it is worn under a black and gold fitted bodice dress with handsewn crystal embellishments (€350, available from @niamhennisdesign). This look was completed by adding Bláithín’s ‘Topaz’ four-strand earrings (€65, available from blaithinennis.com).

Expand Close 'Freyja Panama' hoop earrings, €82. Picture: Zoe Ardiff / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 'Freyja Panama' hoop earrings, €82. Picture: Zoe Ardiff

Look two has three separate elements starting with a boned black corset top in Italian crepe with off-the-shoulder puff sleeves, hand-sewn with crystals (€225). Add to that a detachable peplum belt in crepe with handsewn crystals (€80) and worn with high-waisted palazzo trousers (€145). This look was accessorised with Bláithín’s Couture ‘Spinnaker’ earrings (€185).

Expand Close Couture Spinnaker earrings, €185. Picture: Zoe Ardiff / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Couture Spinnaker earrings, €185. Picture: Zoe Ardiff

Niamh’s debut collection includes strong looks in navy mesh as well as a striking mint, boned corset top with attached chiffon half shirt, worn over jacquard cigarette pants.

Two of Ireland’s most accomplished couture designers, Helen Cody and Sorcha O’Raghallaigh, will open and close the show respectively.

Video of the Day

Read More

In between, there will be collections from 24 well-established designers and milliners. Broadcaster and ARC supporter Mairead Ronan hosts the show while Eddie Shanahan is the show producer.

Niamh Daniels from Co Galway has created spectacular printed kimonos and giant wraps which will be worn on the night by a number of cancer survivors, affectionately known as ‘ARC Angels’.

Expand Close Niamh Ennis symmetrical boned corset top with attached chiffon half shirt and hand sewn crystal, €285. Picture: Zoe Ardiff / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Niamh Ennis symmetrical boned corset top with attached chiffon half shirt and hand sewn crystal, €285. Picture: Zoe Ardiff

Doors for the show open at 7pm on April 21 with the event starting at 8pm sharp. Tickets cost €60 and can be purchased from eventbrite.ie and also from arccancersupport.ie.

Timeless moments

Busy mum of three, Fiona Heaney, creative director of Irish fashion label Fee G has long been a ‘go-to’ for women who want something special that they will wear time and time again. Her new SS22 collection entitled ‘Communication and touch’ focuses on motion and features some clever, multi-use pieces.

Expand Close 'Victoria' pleated chiffon and tulle dress , €266 from Fee G. Available in sizes 8-16. Picture: Naomi Gaffey / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 'Victoria' pleated chiffon and tulle dress , €266 from Fee G. Available in sizes 8-16. Picture: Naomi Gaffey

I especially like the easy-wear femininity of the blue, chiffon-feel ‘Victoria’ dress with its subtle cover-up yet hint of skin. This midi dress boasts lots of elevated touches.

Slim fitting on the top, the skirt flows out into an A-line silhouette and the polka-dot tulle mesh, which is transparent front and back on the yoke, is reprised on the sheer hemline. Meanwhile, the ‘Lily’ dress in a buttery cream tulle with beading and gold lining (€308) is a real showstopper with its raised neckline, embellishments and lace.

Women on the hunt for something nice for Communion season, that they can wear again, will find rich pickings in this Irish collection. The pink ‘Pia’ midi dress (€274) has a flattering V-neck and gathered sleeve that drapes to the elbow.

Expand Close 'Pia' V neck, midi dress with gathered sleeve that drapes to the elbow,(€274) from fee-g.com. Picture: Naomi Gaffey / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 'Pia' V neck, midi dress with gathered sleeve that drapes to the elbow,(€274) from fee-g.com. Picture: Naomi Gaffey

The ‘Hamptons’ blue and white striped dress in 100pc cotton with embroidered sleeves (€252) is my winner and Fiona also created a short wrap top version called ‘Daisy’ (€154) which works a treat with white jeans.

BTW, Fiona tells me a new season of her ‘Day’ sweatshirts will be coming back soon. See fee-g.com