Spain's Queen Letizia shows off high street credentials in off the shoulder tweed dress - for €20

The 46-year-old former journalist masters high-low fashion in a way rarely seen by women in such a public role and she peppers her roster of high-end designers like Hugo Boss and Madrid-based designer Felipe Varela amid high street favourites like ASOS. But as the queen of Spain, her affiliation with the world's most beloved high street store Zara has special meaning in that the first ever store opened in A Coruña, Galicia, and its parent company Inditex is based in the Municipality of Arteixo, Spain.

Her latest headling-making turn at Zarzuela Palace in Madrid was bolstered by her affordable dress in the form of an off-the-shoulder tweed midi (with pockets!) by Zara, made even more appealing by the fact that it's on sale for €19.99. The last time we saw royalty of her calibre in such a bargain find was Kate Middleton's iconic €12 earrings from Accessorize she debuted on her India tour in 2016 and recycled earlier this year.

Letizia paired the look with navy suede Carolina Herrera slingbacks and gold hoop earrings. She understands the importance of supporting local creative talents in her native Spain like Pedro del Hierro while also injecting the right amount of royal glitz, making her such an exciting style icon to watch in real time.

Queen Letizia of Spain attends audiences at Zarzuela Palace on July 16, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Samuel de Roman/Getty Images)

Online Editors