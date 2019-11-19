Spain's Queen Letizia raises the bar for the royal tour-drobe in history-making trip to Cuba

At 47, she has been acting as queen for five years when her husband ascended the throne, but she has been a princess-in-waiting for nearly 20 years to bolster her credentials.

There is no time more exhilarating for royal watchers than an international tour: it means a plethora of outfits to dissect, hairstyles to inspire and shoes to kill for. And no one does it like Letizia.

For the Spanish royal family’s first official visit to Cuba, she brought her signature aesthetic: practical and professional with a hint of inspiration. As always, she relied on her preferred roster of designers alongside affordable high street labels.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In