Spain's Queen Letizia raises the bar for the royal tour-drobe in history-making trip to Cuba
As the Spanish royals wrap up their successful first tour to Cuba, Queen Letizia once again proved her style stripes in a string of picture-perfect ensembles, writes Caitlin McBride
Spain’s Queen Letizia has long established herself at the forefront of royal fashion.
At 47, she has been acting as queen for five years when her husband ascended the throne, but she has been a princess-in-waiting for nearly 20 years to bolster her credentials.
There is no time more exhilarating for royal watchers than an international tour: it means a plethora of outfits to dissect, hairstyles to inspire and shoes to kill for. And no one does it like Letizia.
For the Spanish royal family’s first official visit to Cuba, she brought her signature aesthetic: practical and professional with a hint of inspiration. As always, she relied on her preferred roster of designers alongside affordable high street labels.
As she and husband King Felipe touched down at Havana's Jose Marti International Airport, she set the tone for a killer workwear wardrobe with a Hugo Boss flowing shirt dress. For her first day of duties, it was down to two sleeveless white dresses in a climate which allowed her to showcase her exceptionally toned biceps and her penchant for frugality (at least, in royal terms)
The Herrera dress, a midi fit and flare, was styled with a pair of beige tie Sardinia espadrille wedge by Mint & Rose, before a quick change into a polka dot halter dress, also by Herrera, and also both repeats. Her choice of a more austere wardrobe is a Letizia signature: it’s practical to re-wear clothing regularly due to her exceptionally busy schedule, which requires appearances nearly every day.
At the beginning of the season, she debuts new pieces mixed with old accessories and subtly encourages thriftier spending, more reflective of workwear requirements for women.
By the time of an event at an art exhibition at the end of day one, her transition into glamorous nightwear in a recycled red halter dress, the origins of which have proven a mystery since she debuted it in August. Unlike her usual sleek down-style, she opted for a low slung bun à la Meghan Markle and a bold red lip.
Another similar style to the Duchess of Sussex was her choice of shirt dress by Adolfo Dominguez, another repeat, and one of her favourite Spanish designers. Her pattern of recycling peppered with the introduction of a handful of new additions to her wardrobe was the ideal mix to ensure continued positive coverage of the visit.
For an event at the Alicia Alonso Gran Theater, her hair was styled in a sleek bun and she embraced a matchy-matchy ensemble in powder blue, comprised of a sleeveless Nina Ricci dress, a Stella McCartney foldover Falabella clutch and a pair of Margit pointed heels.
When her appearance at the Spanish Embassy in Havana was scheduled, her blush pink organza Maje shirt dress was the perfect tonic to continue her run on best dressed lists. It proved the appropriate mix of fashion risk-taking with accessibility in price, at €218 (although it’s unsurprisingly sold out now).
To finish off her duties, she returned to her beloved Massimo Dutti long sleeve dress - a timeless choice when she debuted it earlier this year, and four appearances later, the proof is in the polka dots.
