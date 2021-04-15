A return to retail in Britain has provided glimpses of the new offerings from Primark/Penneys

Maybe it’s a nod to the uncertainty of life at the moment but sustainability seems to be theme for childrenswear this season, ensuring that clothes for boys and girls alike can be worn by all.

A return to retail in Britain has provided glimpses of the new offerings from Primark/Penneys which includes a newborn unisex collection for SS21 in sizes 0-18 months in a palette of rust, mustard and grey blue.

It’s all very, very different from decades, indeed generations, of buying the traditional baby blue for boys and pink for girls.

Gentle sorbet shades of yellow and mint greens were the helpful options for those who didn’t want to follow the way of their mothers and grandmothers.

Expand Close A return to retail in Britain has provided glimpses of the new offerings from Primark/Penneys / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A return to retail in Britain has provided glimpses of the new offerings from Primark/Penneys

The concept of ‘it will work for either’ in the new Penneys collection is handy for parents trying to pack a hospital bag without knowing the sex of the baby. The muted, contemporary colours also means future wears for the next baby in the family- or a loaner to the cousins.

Savvy Kate Middleton has been a dab hand making full use of her childrens’ knits and recycled them between the mini royals, George, Charlotte and Louis.

The Penneys pieces won’t be available to buy here until retail re-opens this summer. In the meantime, here is a sneak peak of what’s on offer across, childrenswear, menswears and homes.

Trend-wise, farm animals are the key prints for babywear with spots and stripes. The collection extends across matching accessories like socks, comforters and blankets, ideal for the ‘hospital bag packing,’ which is an artform which has gained huge traction and become quite a talking point on Instagram.

Their Disney baby collection is growing and they will launch with a unisex jungle book collection when we reopen including (picture) Primark x Disney Baby outfit set €13, Jacket set €16, sleepsuit €14.

The collection for baby boys features pastel blues and co-ords with shark and tropical prints. A second range features safari animals on a base of grey, white and yellow dungarees, tees and leggings.

With a nod to the ladieswear range the key collection for baby and older girls is a palette of gelato inspired colours – pale pinks, blues, yellows and mint greens. Prints and textures are gingham, florals and stripes seen across dungarees, off the shoulder tops and co-ords matched with denim skirts and shorts with straw bags emblazoned with ‘Be Happy’.

Meanwhile, did someone say powder pink suit for the guys?

The colour palette for street style menswear covers core colours like khaki, white, grey, pops of black and for the guy who wants to push the boat out, there is a jacket €(40) and matching pants combo (€20) in both powder pink and khaki. A smart collection will also be launching with an offering of light jackets pastel smart polos from €14.

Key trends for home continue to focus on natural tones to create a calm home environment. Print is subtle with tonal florals and washed out geometric prints.

Wickerand florals appear across storage, bathroom ceramics and kitchen tablewear . Night time comfort includes sheersucker duvet sets which come in multiple bed sizes.





Online Editors