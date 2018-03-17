Singing granny Evelyn Williams (81) leads the eclectic nominees for this year's VIP Style Awards

Dublin woman Evelyn Williams (81) will be donning her finest for this year's Peter Mark VIP Style Awards.

Dublin woman Evelyn Williams (81) will be donning her finest for this year's Peter Mark VIP Style Awards.

The Drimnagh great-grandmother has been nominated for Most Stylish Newcomer after she burst on to the scene earlier this year on TV3's Ireland's Got Talent.

Louise Cooney at the launch of this year's Peter Mark VIP Style Awards at the Marker Hotel. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Evelyn stole the hearts of the nation with her rendition of Send in the Clowns and was given the golden buzzer by judge Michelle Visage, sending her straight through to next week's semi-finals. Evelyn, who has six great-grandchildren, has the most-viewed audition on YouTube of any of the contestants so far, with more than a million hits.

Despite all the attention, she insisted she doesn't have a care in the world heading into the semis. "I would never be nervous," she said.

Brendan Courtney and Sonya Lennon at the launch of this year's Peter Mark VIP Style Awards at the Marker Hotel. Picture: Brian McEvoy

"When you sing, you sing from the heart, and if you're singing from the heart you don't have time to be nervous. You sing the song and hopefully someone will like it." Evelyn lost her husband Noel seven years ago and said every performance was a tribute to him and her father.

"Everywhere I go, I mention my daddy and my husband. When I'm singing, it's for them," she told the Herald. Evelyn was joined by some well-known faces at yesterday's awards launch, including Dancing With The Stars contestant and model Alannah Beirne.

Designer Helen Steele at the launch of this year's Peter Mark VIP Style Awards at the Marker Hotel. Picture: Brian McEvoy

Alannah is also nominated for Most Stylish Newcomer, alongside her fellow dance show contestants Anna Geary and Erin McGregor.

Among the female fashionistas nominated for Most Stylish Woman are actresses Amy Huberman and Aoibhin Garrihy, presenters Lucy Kennedy and Kathryn Thomas, and RTE news anchor Caitriona Perry.

North inner city acting star Barry Keoghan gets the nod in the Most Stylish Man category while Hollywood golden girl Saoirse Ronan is nominated in the Look of the Year category. The VIP Style Awards will be held at the Marker Hotel on April 27.

You can vote for your favourite at www.pmvipstyleawards.ie/vip-voting/.

Online Editors