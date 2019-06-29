Sienna Miller leads rule-breaking celebrity style at Glastonbury in chic white jumpsuit

Glastonbury sets the tone for festival fashion throughout the summer and among its biggest trend-setters is Sienna Miller.

Miller is one of the British festival's undeniable style queens, alongside veteran attendees Cressida Bonas, Cara Delevingne and Millie Mackintosh, all of whom have been leading the influential fashion set since before social media dictated daywear. Now retired from the days of daisy dukes and flower crowns, Sienna was pictued in the VIP area in a white linen jumpsuit and a pair of strappy sandals by Sorel, after a quick change from hiking boots and a red duster coat.

Like Coachella just a hop, skip and very large jump away in California, Glastonbury is the perfect backdrop for celebrities to debut agenda-setting looks, like Alexa Chung who also opted for a non-traditional look in a white ankle length dress, a trenchcoat from her new Dubarry collaboration and a burgundy croc crossbody bag.

Dua Lipa dressed in a way that only a rising superstar can in a black bra top with embellished straps and '90s-style tracksuit pants tucked into combat boots, with layered bracelets and skinny reflective sunglasses.

British actress Vanessa Kirby was also dressed for the heatwave in a pair of floral cotton trousers, a black crop top and black Hunter wellies.

Dua Lipa seen at Glastonbury Festival 2019 on June 28, 2019 in Glastonbury, England. (Photo by GC Images/GC Images)

