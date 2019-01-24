Sharon Corr enjoys a taste of Spanish society after moving to Madrid with her family
La vida es buena for Sharon Corr as she is clearly settling in well to her new life in Madrid.
The Corrs violinist (48) moved to Madrid last summer with her husband Gavin Bonnar and their two children Cathal (13) and Flori (12) as part of a new family adventure. And one of the perks of being an internationally renowned musician is that your celebrity often translates to other countries and in this case, she was enjoying the perks of fame sitting front row for the Lexdeux show at Madrid Fashion Week.
Outside of the 'Big Four' fashion weeks of London, Milan, Paris and New York, it's becoming increasingly popular to find up-and-coming designers further afield, whether in Berlin, Copenhagen, Oslo or, in this case Madrid. Lexdeux's creative director Juan Manuel C.P describes the label as "prêt-à-couture", which is essentially a hybrid of the quality and drama of haute couture quality pieces made with mass consumerism in mind.
Corr has been busy immersing herself in the Spanish capital's thriving social scene, making appearances at the Vanity Fair Spain's Personality of the Year gala in September and the Starlite Festival before that.
In an interview with Vanity Fair last year, she explained that her children have been studying the language for years and her husband is proficient, while she still needs some to carry on a conversation with a native Spanish speaker. In addition to brushing up on her language skills, she's also working on her third solo album.
"Both they [children] and my husband wanted to live in a big city, they know it's an excellent opportunity to learn another language and live a different experience," she told the magazine of the decision to move. I also like the idea that there are places where they can have access to all kinds of artistic disciplines. "
"I love getting lost in the city and discovering new places."
