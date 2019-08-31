Seasonal crossovers

Carolyn Donnelly, the designer behind The Edit at Dunnes Stores confirms that "tailoring is definitely making a comeback. There's no formality but there is a return to a more structured look with an easier silhouette," she says. In her latest treatise on tailoring, Carolyn has explored one styling device I regard as particularly clever. The notion of a one-button, double-breasted jacket sounds cryptic, almost a contradiction. Let me explain. The jacket (above) is tailored at the back but it has been cut to have extra width and coverage at the front. This allows it to drape and soften across the front, explains Carolyn.

The effect is very flattering and ideal for ladies who like the idea of a mannish, oversized jacket but find that such items swamp them in reality. Carolyn picked up on Irish women's dislike of the oversized look so she did her own hybrid. The jacket's single button is large and sewn to one side with a hidden button inside, on the opposite side, to tidy things up. The plaid check has a thoroughly feminine feel to it with its cute blue stripe.

Check shirt dress, €99, currently in store

The fabric boasts a stretch which Carolyn regards as absolutely crucial for comfort and easy wear. The fabric in the shirtwaister checked dress (above) has a lovely drape and looks equally good worn with, or without, the belt.

These pieces are already in store and next week sees a new drop of knitwear in a 90pc wool/10pc cashmere blend in cream Aran and it is coming in grey and black in oversized crew neck and polo.

Ruffle sleeved white shirts work now with sharp black basics and will provide a nice counterfoil to the black leather pinafores landing in October. The return of the bouclé wool and quilted nylon coat in both cream and black makes it the perfect transseasonal buy now. Very nicely priced at €99, the real goodie, says Carolyn, is the reversible coat at €149. Black one day, it can be worn checked the next.

