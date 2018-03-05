Saoirse Ronan lights up the Oscars red carpet in strapless pink gown
Irish actress Saoirse Ronan stunned in a "sky inspired" gown at tonight's Oscars.
The 23-year-old, from Carlow, is up for her third Oscar nomination, this time for her turn in Ladybird, and has become one of the most sought after stars to dress on the red carpet.
Ronan opted for her typically understated elegance in a strapless pink gown custom made my Calvin Klein.
Her stylist Elizabeth Saltzman wouldn't divulge details about the secretive dress, only telling W magazine on Friday that "a big part of the reference is the sky."
She was joined by her mother Monica, who said earlier this year, that she "beams with pride every day" at her daughter's success.
Ronan is in esteemed company for tonight's awards, competing against favourite Frances McDormand, Sally Hawkins, Meryl Streep and Margot Robbie her category.
Director Martin McDonagh is up for Best Director for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Wicklow-based actor Daniel Day-Lewis for Best Actor for Phantom Thread, costume designer Consolata Boyle and studio Cartoon Saloon are also nominated for Oscars.
For all the red carpet looks, check out our gallery below
Online Editors
Related Content
- Saoirse Ronan congratulating Timothée Chalamet on Independent Spirit Awards win is the cutest thing you'll see today
- 'Sky is the inspiration for Saoirse's dress,' reveals stylist
- Here's what's in those ludicrously luxurious Oscar nominee gift bags
- Saoirse Ronan and Barry Keoghan rock patriotic green on Film Independent Spirit Awards red carpet