Saoirse Ronan lights up the Oscars red carpet in strapless pink gown

The 23-year-old, from Carlow, is up for her third Oscar nomination, this time for her turn in Ladybird, and has become one of the most sought after stars to dress on the red carpet.

Saoirse Ronan attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.

Ronan opted for her typically understated elegance in a strapless pink gown custom made my Calvin Klein. Her stylist Elizabeth Saltzman wouldn't divulge details about the secretive dress, only telling W magazine on Friday that "a big part of the reference is the sky."

She was joined by her mother Monica, who said earlier this year, that she "beams with pride every day" at her daughter's success. Ronan is in esteemed company for tonight's awards, competing against favourite Frances McDormand, Sally Hawkins, Meryl Streep and Margot Robbie her category.

Saoirse Ronan attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.

Director Martin McDonagh is up for Best Director for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Wicklow-based actor Daniel Day-Lewis for Best Actor for Phantom Thread, costume designer Consolata Boyle and studio Cartoon Saloon are also nominated for Oscars. For all the red carpet looks, check out our gallery below

