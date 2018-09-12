Saoirse Ronan is literally glowing in this enhanced LBD for FROW seat at Calvin Klein

Just weeks after her announcement as a brand ambassador with Calvin Klein, Saoirse Ronan is embracing her latest role with a front row seat at New York Fashion Week.

The 24-year-old Carlow native's penchant for letting her natural beauty shine was one of the key attractions to her being scooped up alongside Lupita Nyong'o to front the brand's new 'Women' campaign - although the signing was of little surprise as her head-turning baby pink Calvin Klein gown at this year's Oscars. And she continued her support for her new fashion family alongside other brand ambassadors like Jake Gyllenhaal at their showcase at the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

Saoirse stuck to her preferred understated style: a black crepe shift dress with pink silk hem and shoulder trim, with a pair of crystal embellished heels (which 13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford also wore to the show yesterday), with her blonde bob tied subtly away from her face in a low ponytail and one enviously dewy makeup look.

As fashion weeks are becoming more commercialised than ever, most designers pay people of varying people influence to sit front row in order to guarantee media coverage, while, in Saoirse's case, most brand ambassadors of big fashion houses are contractually obligated to attend a certain amount of shows per year, which means this is just the beginning for some off-duty style stalking.

Saoirse Ronan attends the Calvin Klein Collection front Row during New York Fashion Week at New York Stock Exchange on September 11, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

Yesterday's presentation (which featured a Jaws-themed catwalk) wasn't short of star power either on the runway in the form of Kaia Gerber and Liya Kebede - or observing, where Kate Bosworth, clad in a red leather boiler suit, Jeff Goldblum, Millie Bobby Brown and Gwendoline Christie, were among those enjoying the best seats in the house.

Katherine Langford attends the Calvin Klein Collection fashion show at New York Stock Exchange on September 11, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Online Editors