Tuesday 29 October 2019

Saoirse Ronan gives a glimpse of her awards season aesthetic at Governors Awards

Irish actress Saoirse Ronan arrives to attend the 11th Annual Governors Awards gala hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on October 27, 2019. (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP)
(L-R) Jessica Leech and Allen Leech attend the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' 11th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on October 27, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Taylor Russell attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' 11th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on October 27, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Gugu Mbatha-Raw attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' 11th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on October 27, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Constance Wu attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' 11th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on October 27, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Olivia Wilde attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' 11th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on October 27, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Renée Zellweger attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' 11th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on October 27, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
US actress Meg Ryan arrives to attend the 11th Annual Governors Awards gala hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on October 27, 2019. (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP)
Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong'o arrives to attend the 11th Annual Governors Awards gala hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on October 27, 2019. (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP)
US actress Idina Menzel arrives to attend the 11th Annual Governors Awards gala hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on October 27, 2019. (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP)
US actress Scarlett Johansson arrives to attend the 11th Annual Governors Awards gala hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on October 27, 2019. (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP)
British model Josie Turner-Smith arrives to attend the 11th Annual Governors Awards gala hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on October 27, 2019. (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP)
US actress Lili Reinhart arrives to attend the 11th Annual Governors Awards gala hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on October 27, 2019. (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP)
US-South African actress Charlize Theron arrives to attend the 11th Annual Governors Awards gala hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on October 27, 2019. (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP)
US singer Jennifer Lopez arrives to attend the 11th Annual Governors Awards gala hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on October 27, 2019. (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP)
US actress Dakota Johnson arrives to attend the 11th Annual Governors Awards gala hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on October 27, 2019. (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP)
Irish actress Saoirse Ronan, an awards season staple, has given an early indication of her expected aesthetic over the coming months.

At 25, Ronan has three Oscar nominations under her belt in addition to the already impressive list of shortlists - and wins - from some of the most prestigious acting bodies in the world. By industry standards, she's a veteran and that means her personal style has an equally mature and experienced portfolio, usually thanks to her personal stylist Elizabeth Saltzman.

For Sunday night's Governors Awards, hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and an early pre-cursor to buzzy films and their acting talent, Saoirse showcased her signature understated elegance in a gingham jumpsuit by Emilia Wickstead, with wide legs and sleeves. Most notable was her beauty look, though: her Grecian -inspired braids, scattered glitter eyeshadow and a bold pink lip, courtesy of makeup artist Kara Yoshimoto.

This year, she is appearing in conjunction with Greta Gerwig's new adaptation of Little Women, for which she is already generating Oscar buzz ahead of its December release.

Saoirse Ronan attends the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' 11th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on October 27, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
This year's gala was a mix of young actors and more tenured talents, including Hustlers cast members Jennifer Lopez, in a strapless gold Reem Acra gown, Lili Reinhart, who gave an "honorary Oscar to her glam team for getting me ready in an hour" and Constance Wu in pink Miu Miu.

Olivia Wilde posed with Jon Hamm, both of whom star in Richard Jewell and Wicklow actor Allen Leech and wife Jessica Blair Herman represented the cast for this year's critically acclaimed Downton Abbey movie.

US singer Jennifer Lopez arrives to attend the 11th Annual Governors Awards gala hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on October 27, 2019. (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP)
