Roz Purcell showcases some seriously affordable summer style in 90s inspired combination

The former Miss Universe Ireland turned food personality (27) is proof that looking chic during the heatwave doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg, wearing exclusively high street clothing during a rare public appearance. Purcell turned heads in a burnt orange off the shoulder crop top by H&M, available for €20, paired with checked cropped trousers from Zara, on sale for €19.99, in keeping with her normcore image.

For most of her career, she was one of the most photographed models in Ireland, but these days she's more focused on her flourishing work as a food influencer on Instagram - a job which translates into real life with her ambassadorship with Irish healthy food range Lifeforce. The brand just launched its first pop-up shop on Dublin's Camden Street until Friday, June 29, with all proceeds going to the Capuchin Day Centre. It's an ethos in keeping with her former pop-ups which both donated the profits to the homeless charity.

Roz, who previously revealed she works out 10-11 times a week, said she's devoted to her fitness lifestyle for its physical and emotional health benefits. "Fitness is up there with food in terms of passion for me. A lot of people who aren't really into fitness wonder how I get up every morning and why I do it to myself, but it's not like that for me," she explained.