Revealed: The one pair of tights Kate Middleton can't live without - that help her glide in heels

Kate Middleton, international style icon and purveyor of nude tights and high heels, has picked up a noteworthy trick or two during her 17 years in the spotlight.

Britain's Duchess of Cambridge is - as all female members of the royal family are - required to wear flesh coloured tights for public appearances, a rule set forth by Queen Elizabeth. But every woman knows the uncertainty that comes with adding an extra layer of xxx to your footwear, taking the risk of your foot flopping out of your five-inch heels with every step.

But Kate has the solution, or, at least she buys the product that does. John Lewis sell a pair of €5.50 tights, which come in nude, black and tan, with sticks pads on the bottom of the feet to make sure your shoes don't fly off as you glide, princess style, from royal engagement to engagement.

The 'Barely There Non-Slip Tights' have been treated with a non-slip finish so they remain in place around your stomach, as well as open toe for summer, and the trademark non-sip detail at the foot. Genius is overused when referring to a style hack, but this time, it must be just the right fit.

