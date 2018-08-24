Style Style Talk

Friday 24 August 2018

Revealed: The one pair of tights Kate Middleton can't live without - that help her glide in heels

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (L) Patron of the 1851 Trust, laughs as she listens to children during a lesson which focused on plastic in the sea at the charity's final Land Rover BAR Roadshow at the Docklands Sailing and Watersports Centre in London, June 16, 2017
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (L) Patron of the 1851 Trust, laughs as she listens to children during a lesson which focused on plastic in the sea at the charity's final Land Rover BAR Roadshow at the Docklands Sailing and Watersports Centre in London, June 16, 2017
The Duchess of Cambridge in the royal box on centre court on day thirteen of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Sunday July 15, 2018. Neil Hall/PA Wire.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released this additional photograph taken Monday 9th July by Matt Porteous in the garden at Clarence House, following Prince Louis's baptism at the Chapel Royal, St. James's Palace. Photo: Matt Porteous/PA Wire
Caitlin McBride

Kate Middleton, international style icon and purveyor of nude tights and high heels, has picked up a noteworthy trick or two during her 17 years in the spotlight.

Britain's Duchess of Cambridge is - as all female members of the royal family are - required to wear flesh coloured tights for public appearances, a rule set forth by Queen Elizabeth. But every woman knows the uncertainty that comes with adding an extra layer of xxx to your footwear, taking the risk of your foot flopping out of your five-inch heels with every step.

But Kate has the solution, or, at least she buys the product that does. John Lewis sell a pair of €5.50 tights, which come in nude, black and tan, with sticks pads on the bottom of the feet to make sure your shoes don't fly off as you glide, princess style, from royal engagement to engagement.

The 'Barely There Non-Slip Tights' have been treated with a non-slip finish so they remain in place around your stomach, as well as open toe for summer, and the trademark non-sip detail at the foot. Genius is overused when referring to a style hack, but this time, it must be just the right fit.

