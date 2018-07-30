Princess Charlene stuns in glittering Versace gown in loved-up show with Prince Albert
Monaco's Princess Charlene made a glittering entrance to the Red Cross Gala alongside husband of seven years Prince Albert.
The former Olympic swimmer (40) and her royal husband are patrons of the event and have been supporting the annual event, now in its 70th year, for the last 12 years. She made a typically chic appearance in a plunging chainmail gown by Versace, her preferred designer of choice, with a diamond ear cuff by Repossi.
The gala, which Albert described as "unique", is an institution among Monaco's royals and he spoke fondly of memories of seeing his late parents, Princess Grace and Prince Rainier getting ready for the event.
"There’s great history there. It’s the highlight of the summer in terms of social and charity events," he told People.
"I remember we would see Mom and Dad get ready for it when we were kids. It was always something to see. I didn't attend it until I was 16. But I haven’t missed too many years since then."
Online Editors
