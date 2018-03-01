Pregnant Kathryn Thomas epitomises Old Hollywood elegance in sequins for Operation Transformation finale

The tv host, who is expecting her first child with fiancé Padraig McLaughlin, opted for a dramatic cap sleeve sequin gown, and relied on a maternity dressing rule of thumb - stretchy fabrics.

Thomas turned heads in a gown from Dublin based dress rental company Cari's Closet, the Sequin V Back Gown in Charcoal, which retails for €150, paired with Old Hollywood style curls. The popular host has been at the helm of the weight loss transformation show for seven years and is practicing what she preaches, keeping fans up to date with her pregnancy workouts on Instagram as she approaches her due date in a number of weeks.

Kathryn and Padraig were due to walk down the aisle this autumn, but have postponed their wedding in order to prepare for the new arrival. And she has been vocal about her experiences, good and bad, with pregnancy.

"As for me, I have been very lucky, my pregnancy has been very easy so far and I've had virtually no nausea," she told VIP Magazine last month. "Myself and Padraig feel that it took us very long to get where we are at now and maybe that was our struggle? Or maybe our struggle will be in the labour ward? I don't think you get away without a struggle and I'm not presuming it will be plain sailing, but so far, so good.

In addition to her hosting duties of the popular show, she runs a health retreat Pure Results Bootcamp and is determined to keep up her exercise regime, with some tweaks, throughout her pregnancy. "Psychologically, as well as physically, it was really important for me to stay active. but I've completely trained my training. All my workouts are at home, I'm doing a lot of body weights stuff, a lot of squats and lunges, keeping strength in the legs," she added.

Kathryn Thomas and partner Padraig McLoughlin

"And pregnancy yoga is amazing. I'm going to a woman called Miriam Kerins who has this amazing way of making me to into this trance like state, for hours. She's the one who kind of reminds me of the miracle that is in inside me."

