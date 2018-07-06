Pippa Middleton gives a lesson in masterful maternity dressing - but this €750 sundress will cost you

Pippa Middleton might be taking a few lessons from her sister Kate's maternity style playbook, but royal style certainly doesn't come cheap.

The former party planner (34) is expecting her first child with husband James Matthews and has been showcasing an inspiring array of summer dresses for public events and day-to-day wear. Her annual appearance at Wimbledon was the perfect backdrop to debut her best looks yet, a white eyelet dress, aka the 'Bergman Dress' by Anna Mason, which retails for €750, as she enjoyed a centre court seat in the Royal Box alongside her brother James.

She has clearly been taking style tips from Meghan Markle, opting for a Jess Collett panama hat later in the day, and finished off her look with a pair of Penelope Chilvers lace-up espadrilles, Chanel sunglasses and a J.Crew straw clutch. On Thursday, Pippa and Kate's mother Carole enjoyed the best seats in the house and the whole Middleton family are famously tennis fanatics - Roger Federer was even a guest at Pippa's wedding last year.

Last month, Pippa confirmed her pregnancy in her Waitrose column and said she will remain as dedicated as ever to her fitness regimen, with tweaks to accommodate her changing shape. She writes about the "joys of the first trimester and the challenges she faces in adjusting her exercise regime to be as healthy as possible during this exciting time."

Pippa Matthews and James Middleton on day four of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon

"I've noticed my body change but through exercise I feel it's being strengthened," she added.

Pippa is believed to be due to give birth in October, a few months after sister-in-law Vogue Williams, who will give birth to her first child with husband Spencer Matthews in August.

At the time the pregnancy news broke, it was reporter that both Pippa and James were "utterly overjoyed" to be expanding their family.

Pippa Matthews and James Middleton applaud Kyle Edmund after his win on centre court on day four of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon

Online Editors