Style Style Talk

Friday 6 July 2018

Pippa Middleton gives a lesson in masterful maternity dressing - but this €750 sundress will cost you

(L-R) Pippa Middleton and James Middleton attend day four of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 5, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
(L-R) Pippa Middleton and James Middleton attend day four of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 5, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Pippa Matthews and James Middleton applaud Kyle Edmund after his win on centre court on day four of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon
Pippa Matthews and James Middleton on day four of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon
Pippa Matthews and James Middleton on day four of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon
Pippa Matthews in the royal box on centre court on day four of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon
Pippa Matthews and James Middleton in the royal box on centre court on day four of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon
Pippa Matthews and James Middleton in the royal box on centre court on day four of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon
Pippa Matthews arrives on Centre Court. REUTERS/Tony O'Brien
Pippa Matthews arrives on centre court to watch Spain's Rafael Nadal play Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin in their men's singles second round match on the fourth day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 5, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USEDANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images
Pippa Matthews (L) and brother James Middleton sit on centre court to watch Spain's Rafael Nadal play Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin in their men's singles second round match on the fourth day of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 5, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USEDANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images
Carole and Michael Middleton sits next to Gerard Pique on Centre Court. REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
Carole Middleton arrives on day two of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon
Carole and Michael Middleton arrive on day two of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon
(L-R) Pippa Middleton and James Middleton attend day four of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 5, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Pippa Middleton attends day four of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 5, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Pippa Middleton and James Middleton attends the Rafael Nadal of Spain against Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan in the Men's Singles second round match on day four of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 5, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
(L-R) Pippa Middleton and James Middleton applaud Kyle Edmund of Great Britain defeating Bradley Klahn of the United States during in the Men's Singles second round match on day four of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 5, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Pippa Middleton and James Middleton attends the Rafael Nadal of Spain against Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan in the Men's Singles second round match on day four of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 5, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Pippa Matthews and James Middleton applaud Kyle Edmund after his win on centre court on day four of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon
Caitlin McBride

Caitlin McBride

Pippa Middleton might be taking a few lessons from her sister Kate's maternity style playbook, but royal style certainly doesn't come cheap.

The former party planner (34) is expecting her first child with husband James Matthews and has been showcasing an inspiring array of summer dresses for public events and day-to-day wear. Her annual appearance at Wimbledon was the perfect backdrop to debut her best looks yet, a white eyelet dress, aka the 'Bergman Dress' by Anna Mason, which retails for €750, as she enjoyed a centre court seat in the Royal Box alongside her brother James.

She has clearly been taking style tips from Meghan Markle, opting for a Jess Collett panama hat later in the day, and finished off her look with a pair of Penelope Chilvers lace-up espadrilles, Chanel sunglasses and a J.Crew straw clutch. On Thursday, Pippa and Kate's mother Carole enjoyed the best seats in the house and the whole Middleton family are famously tennis fanatics - Roger Federer was even a guest at Pippa's wedding last year.

Last month, Pippa confirmed her pregnancy in her Waitrose column and said she will remain as dedicated as ever to her fitness regimen, with tweaks to accommodate her changing shape. She writes about the "joys of the first trimester and the challenges she faces in adjusting her exercise regime to be as healthy as possible during this exciting time."

Pippa Matthews and James Middleton on day four of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon
Pippa Matthews and James Middleton on day four of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon

"I've noticed my body change but through exercise I feel it's being strengthened," she added.

Pippa is believed to be due to give birth in October, a few months after sister-in-law Vogue Williams, who will give birth to her first child with husband Spencer Matthews in August.

At the time the pregnancy news broke, it was reporter that both Pippa and James were "utterly overjoyed" to be expanding their family.

Pippa Matthews and James Middleton applaud Kyle Edmund after his win on centre court on day four of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon
Pippa Matthews and James Middleton applaud Kyle Edmund after his win on centre court on day four of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon

Online Editors

Related Content

Style Newsletter

Stay on top of the latest fashion, beauty and celeb gossip in our Style newsletter.

Independent Style

Also in this section