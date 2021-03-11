| 7.8°C Dublin

‘Online queues were expected’ say H&M as they launch Simone Rocha collection

Actress Daisy Edgar-Jones dressed in Simone Rocha x H&amp;M for the announcement of the H&amp;M´s new collaboration. Photographer: Amy Gwatkin

Actress Daisy Edgar-Jones dressed in Simone Rocha x H&M for the announcement of the H&M´s new collaboration. Photographer: Amy Gwatkin

Actress Daisy Edgar-Jones dressed in Simone Rocha x H&M for the announcement of the H&M´s new collaboration. Photographer: Amy Gwatkin

Amy Blaney

Fashion fans may be used to queuing for exclusive collections outside stores… this morning, they did just that online, and with a slight frustration at queue times.

H&M launched their much-anticipated Simone Rocha x H&M collection this morning – and it is quickly selling out.

The collection has proved to be high in demand with Twitter users expressing their difficulty accessing the website.

Eager customers voiced their frustration at the long wait times, with one user tweeting she had been online in the virtual queue for over an hour.

Another said they woke up at 6 AM for the launch and by the time she entered the website, “everything was gone”.

Another tweeted; “the entire thing was sold out!”.

A H&M spokesperson told Independent.ie they were sorry if anyone was disappointed, but they did expect online queues.

“The Simone Rocha x H&M collaboration has been highly anticipated and with this online queues were expected,” they said.

"As with every designer collaboration pieces are limited, but we hope our customers were able to purchase the items they wished for from the collection.

"We are so sorry if any of our customers were disappointed or unable to shop the collection.”

The collection includes womenswear, menswear and children’s wear.

Online Editors

