Newly engaged Vogue Williams shows off killer figure in lingerie shoot for Valentine's Day
Vogue Williams is showing off the results of her intense fitness regime for a new lingerie shoot.
Love is certainly in the air for the 32-year-old tv presenter, who announced her engagement to boyfriend of one year Spencer Matthews last week, ahead of Valentine's Day. Williams was recruited to showcase Brown Thomas' extensive range from its Lingerie Rooms ahead in the annual photocall, which features prominent Irish models each year.
This year's collection features lustworthy looks from luxury brands like Stella McCartney, La Perla, Agent Provocateur, Seafolly and DKNY. Vogue, who revealed she works out six to seven times a week and focuses on a balanced diet, proudly posed at the department store's Grafton Street HQ, while her fiancé was also in Dublin.
The couple have been busy celebrating their engagement news with family and friends in Vogue's native Howth, where Vogue owns a home, and in London, where they recently purchased an apartment together. It's been a mixture of business and pleasure though as the former Fade Street reality star was DJing at Leopardstown Racecourse and later in Dublin city centre, with her fiancé by her side.
Spencer, who starred on E4's Made in Chelsea, explained why he popped the question in a statement issued to UK and Irish media less than one day after he proposed at a performance of The Lion King at Disneyland Paris.
"I’ve known Vogue was the one for a long time," he said. "We’re very happy and in love. She’s my best friend and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her.
"The engagement had to be special, and as our first trip away together was to Disneyland Paris, it felt like the perfect fit. The Lion King is also one of the greatest stories of all time, so I figured that having just had a romantic evening watching it, she’d probably say yes!"
