Wednesday 29 January 2020

National Television Awards: Maura Higgins leads stylish arrivals in 'naked' dress at star-studded London ceremony

Maura Higgins proved to be a master at working the red carpet as she was the first to arrive at Tuesday night's National Television Awards in London.

Love Island 2019's breakout star, and her boyfriend Curtis Pritchard, were the first to work the cameras at the glittering ceremony, which celebrates the best in British television and always attracts a host of Irish celebrities to support. Maura, who is currently competing on ITV's Dancing on Ice, opted for a fitted glittering gown by Fjolla Nila, an elevated take on the traditional 'naked' dress. The lilac hue embellishment was sewn on a full-length sheer layer and feathered cuffs.

Laura Whitmore, the show's winter edition host, opted for a more understated all black look in a velvet midi dress with embellished detail on the slit and sleeves from Annie's Ibiza, a marketplace specialising in emerging designers. Blogger Louise O'Reilly was also a guest at the event, and she shared details of her look on her Instagram page, marking its transformation from a full length dress she converted into a suit.

Irish designer Eamonn McGill enjoyed his red carpet turn as Molly Mae Hague debuted one of his custom white creations on the red carpet. Meanwhile, winners including Holly Willoughby - who opted for a princess style Peter Langner ballgown - and Jesy Nelson, in an orange corseted dress, filled out the best dressed list on the night.

Former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison's updated take on Old Hollwood, including 1940s-inspired waves, and a white Suzanne Neville gown with a sweetheart neckline, was an appropriate representation of her transition from wild reality tv style to grown-up glamour.

Unlike other red carpet ceremonies like the BAFTAs, the NTAs includes more of a mish-mash of television stars from varying backgrounds and levels of celebrity, and as such, the only discernible theme is standing out from the crowd.

. Other guests included Caitlyn Jenner, Michelle Visage, Rochelle Humes and Amber Gill. s

For all the looks from the red carpet, see our gallery below:

