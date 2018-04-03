Style Style Talk

Tuesday 3 April 2018

Michelle Fallon scoops Best Dressed Lady prize in homemade hat and faux fur stole from Penneys

Winner of the Carton House Most Stylish Lady competition Michelle Fallon during the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse Racecourse, Meath. Picture: Andres Poveda
Winner of the Carton House Most Stylish Lady competition Michelle Fallon during the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse Racecourse, Meath. Picture: Andres Poveda
Winner of the Carton House Most Stylish Lady competition Michelle Fallon during the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse Racecourse, Meath. Picture: Andres Poveda
Winner of the Carton House Most Stylish Lady competition Michelle Fallon during the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse Racecourse, Meath. Picture: Andres Poveda
Winner of the Carton House Most Stylish Lady competition Michelle Fallon during the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse Racecourse, Meath. Picture: Andres Poveda
Carton House Most Stylish Lady judge Olivia Wayne during the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse Racecourse, Meath. Picture: Gareth Chaney Collins
Winner of the Carton House Most Stylish Lady competition Michelle Fallon during the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse Racecourse, Meath. Picture: Gareth Chaney Collins
Aine O'Malley during the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse Racecourse, Meath. Picture: Gareth Chaney Collins
Michelle Fallon during the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse Racecourse, Meath. Picture: Gareth Chaney Collins
Carton House Most Stylish Lady judge Olivia Wayne during the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse Racecourse, Meath. Picture: Gareth Chaney Collins
Twin sisters Eve and Ciara McManus during the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse Racecourse, Meath. Picture: Andres Poveda
Davina and Dawn Knight during the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse Racecourse, Meath. Picture: Gareth Chaney Collins
Aine O'Malley during the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse Racecourse, Meath. Picture: Gareth Chaney Collins
Aine Purcell during the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse Racecourse, Meath. Picture: Gareth Chaney Collins
Declan Toner & Emma McNeill during the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse Racecourse, Meath. Picture: Gareth Chaney Collins
(L to R) Maria McWilliams & Roisin Kearney during the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse Racecourse, Meath. Picture: Gareth Chaney Collins
(L to R) Maria McWilliams & Roisin Kearney during the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse Racecourse, Meath. Picture: Gareth Chaney Collins
Laura O'Hanlon during the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse Racecourse, Meath. Picture: Gareth Chaney Collins
Niamh Kenny during the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse Racecourse, Meath. Picture: Gareth Chaney Collins
(L to R) Aoife o Neill & Aisling Flynn during the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse Racecourse, Meath. Picture: Gareth Chaney Collins
Cpt Catherine Lundon during the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse Racecourse, Meath. Picture: Gareth Chaney Collins
(L to R) Aisling Flynn & Aoife O'Neill during the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse Racecourse, Meath. Picture: Gareth Chaney Collins
Congratulations are in order for milliner Michelle Fallon, who scooped the Most Stylish Lady prize at the Fairyhouse Easter Racing Festival, proving you don't have to spend a fortune to look like you did.

Fallon, from Newbridge, Co Kildare, won the lucrative prize at Fairyhouse Racecourse in Meath on Easter Monday, dazzled the judges with an admirable combination of high end and budget accessories, including a faux fur stole from Penneys. Her striking yellow top hat with black velvet trim is one of her own designs and she recycled the check patterned dress, which she purchased online from Kilkenny's Lady Lorna Emporium, after first wearing it for her baby's recent christening.

