Michelle Fallon scoops Best Dressed Lady prize in homemade hat and faux fur stole from Penneys

Congratulations are in order for milliner Michelle Fallon, who scooped the Most Stylish Lady prize at the Fairyhouse Easter Racing Festival, proving you don't have to spend a fortune to look like you did.

Fallon, from Newbridge, Co Kildare, won the lucrative prize at Fairyhouse Racecourse in Meath on Easter Monday, dazzled the judges with an admirable combination of high end and budget accessories, including a faux fur stole from Penneys. Her striking yellow top hat with black velvet trim is one of her own designs and she recycled the check patterned dress, which she purchased online from Kilkenny's Lady Lorna Emporium, after first wearing it for her baby's recent christening.

She topped off the eclectic look with a signature lips clutch by Lulu Guinness. Part of her winnings includes a one night stay in the presidential suite at Carton House and flights for two to Boston with Aer Lingus, including a three night hotel stay. Best dressed judge Olivia Wade, a presenter on Sky Sports News, led the stylish festivities, looking very Easter appropriate in a pastel floral dress and baby blue fascinator, finishing off her look with yesterday's most in-demand accessory, an umbrella to combat the torrential rain.

This year's theme was 'Modern Vintage' and Wade said at the weekend she would be looking for individuality among entrants. "While there is a theme, we don't want ladies to feel they have to conform to the traditional Ladies Day attire - it's all about showcasing your personality and having fun with your look, be it classic, elegant, cool or edgy," she said.

