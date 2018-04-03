Melania Trump was dressed for battle in a €2,000 Burberry coat for Easter

US first lady Melania Trump made her first joint appearance with husband Donald Trump in two weeks - which, in theory, really isn't a huge amount of time. However, those two weeks have been explosive and happened to coincide with former porn star Stormy Daniels' affair allegations dating back to 2006, claiming she slept with Trump weeks after Melania gave birth to their 12-year-old son Barron.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walk down the stairs to greet members of the crowd during Easter celebrations at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 2, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDSANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images

She has stayed resolutely silent on the topic, and only released a small statement via her spokersperson's Twitter account, asking for their young son not to be included in the media coverage. "While I know the media is enjoying speculation & salacious gossip, I'd like to remind people there’s a minor child who’s [sic] name should be kept out of news stories when at all possible," Stephanie Grisham tweeted.

As appearances by the US first lady are few and far between at any time, all eyes were on her as she cheered on the festivities at the White House's annual Easter Egg Roll on Monday, which she organised. Her behaviour was what we've come to expect from her – simply enigmatic, but one thing is certain, her wardrobe was a lot more serious this time around.

It was in stark contrast to last year’s ethereal Hervé Pierre dress, a pale pink sleeveless chiffon maxi with delicate Christian Louboutin ballet flats; this year, she wasn't so jovial with her personal style. Yesterday, she was wearing a €2,000 military style coat by Burberry in the same sky blue shade she wore to her husband’s January 2017 inauguration, over a pair of black skinny jeans and sky high black boots.

First Lady Melania Trump attends the 139th White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, April 17, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEBSAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

On Easter Sunday, she went for more traditional attire – a floaty pink sundress by Azzedine Alaïa retailing for €2,500 as she and her husband of 13 years were joined by President Trump’s daughter Tiffany for a church service. The trio reportedly dined together at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday night before returning to Washington D.C. for the annual bash.

US President Donald Trump (C) with First Lady Melania Trump (R) and daughter Tiffany Trump (L) arrives for Easter service at the Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Florida, April 1, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Nicholas KammNICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images

Meanwhile, across the White House lawn, Donald Trump Jr was joined by his soon to be ex-wife Vanessa, who filed for divorce last month. The couple were joined by their five children.

Last month, it was reported that Melania is 'miserable' with her new life and yearns for a time of relative anonymity in New York before the 2016 election.

"What’s happening is exactly what she didn't want to happen. They've literally become like the Kardashians: scandals, divorces, headlines," a source told People. The barrage of scandals have apparently forced Melania to once again yearn for her pre-political life, but she is focusing all her efforts on Barron and is relying on the support of her parents Viktor and Amalija Knavs, who emigrated from Slovenia.

"She was able to do whatever she wanted and have her family with her much of the time," an insider said. "No one was paying attention to her two years ago. They went about their day. Now it’s a 24/7 tornado. She hates it."

