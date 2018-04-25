US first lady Melania Trump brought her signature dramatic glamour to the White House for a state dinner welcoming French president Emmanuel Macron.

Melania Trump and French first lady Brigitte Macron opt for contrasting state dinner looks at the White House

Mr Macron and his wife of 11 years Brigitte, a style icon in her own right, continued her support of luxury brands, sticking with her unofficial uniform, wearing exclusively all Louis Vuitton.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive to welcome French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron (not in frame) for a State Dinner at the North Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, April 24, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSONJIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

Melania paid homage to their visitors' home country in an haute couture gown by French fashion house Chanel, with a structured shimmer and sheer detail; finishing of her look with a pair of silver heels from her favourite designer Christian Louboutin. It was the Trump administration's first state dinner and the Macrons are on a two-day tour of Washington D.C., which will finish tonight. Mr Trump's daughter Ivanka made a rare appearance, alongside husband Jared Kushner, for two events yesterday, both at last night's dinner in a frill layered polka dot Rodarte design (which costs €12k) and earlier, in an asymmetric navy dress with rope detail by Oscar de la Renta to officially welcome Mr Macron.

French President Emmanuel Macron and French first lady Brigitte Macron arrive at the North Portico before a State Dinner with U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at the White House, April 24, 2018 in Washington, DC

Yesterday's jam-packed schedule included the traditional entertaining for partners as Melania and Brigitte enjoyed a private tour of the National Gallery of Art, with the former model choosing a crisp white Michael Kors skirt suit, custom made by the American designer and hat made by Hervé Pierre, the man who designed her inauguration dress. It's custom for first ladies to wear designers honouring their visitors and Melania has a well-established link with French couturiers, established before her husband's race for the White House even began.

She set the tone for an exciting array of ensembles while greeting the Macrons on the grounds of Mount Vernon, in a tuxedo cape dress by Givenchy, another preferred label of hers that also served her need for fashion diplomacy. Meanwhile, Brigitte has been injecting some colour into her wardrobe, choosing a double breasted pink coat by Louis Vuitton over a pair of black skinny jeans and white ribbed top, before a quick change to meet the Trumps in a pastel yellow dress with belted coat, carrying a black keather bag, all by Vuitton.

U.S. first lady Melania Trump (R) and French first lady Brigitte Macron (L) participate in a state arrival ceremony at the South Lawn of the White House April 24, 2018 in Washington, DC

At last night's dinner, she showed off her signature elegance in a long sleeved creme dress with breathtaking gold embellishment detail, preferring her go-to hairstyle for formalwear, a chic chignon.

Brigitte Macron and Lady Melania Trump walk after a tree planting ceremony with French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Donald Trump on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 23, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan SmialowskiBRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

