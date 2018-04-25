Melania Trump and French first lady Brigitte Macron opt for contrasting state dinner looks at the White House
US first lady Melania Trump brought her signature dramatic glamour to the White House for a state dinner welcoming French president Emmanuel Macron.
Mr Macron and his wife of 11 years Brigitte, a style icon in her own right, continued her support of luxury brands, sticking with her unofficial uniform, wearing exclusively all Louis Vuitton.
Melania paid homage to their visitors' home country in an haute couture gown by French fashion house Chanel, with a structured shimmer and sheer detail; finishing of her look with a pair of silver heels from her favourite designer Christian Louboutin. It was the Trump administration's first state dinner and the Macrons are on a two-day tour of Washington D.C., which will finish tonight.
Mr Trump's daughter Ivanka made a rare appearance, alongside husband Jared Kushner, for two events yesterday, both at last night's dinner in a frill layered polka dot Rodarte design (which costs €12k) and earlier, in an asymmetric navy dress with rope detail by Oscar de la Renta to officially welcome Mr Macron.
Yesterday's jam-packed schedule included the traditional entertaining for partners as Melania and Brigitte enjoyed a private tour of the National Gallery of Art, with the former model choosing a crisp white Michael Kors skirt suit, custom made by the American designer and hat made by Hervé Pierre, the man who designed her inauguration dress.
It's custom for first ladies to wear designers honouring their visitors and Melania has a well-established link with French couturiers, established before her husband's race for the White House even began.
She set the tone for an exciting array of ensembles while greeting the Macrons on the grounds of Mount Vernon, in a tuxedo cape dress by Givenchy, another preferred label of hers that also served her need for fashion diplomacy.
Meanwhile, Brigitte has been injecting some colour into her wardrobe, choosing a double breasted pink coat by Louis Vuitton over a pair of black skinny jeans and white ribbed top, before a quick change to meet the Trumps in a pastel yellow dress with belted coat, carrying a black keather bag, all by Vuitton.
At last night's dinner, she showed off her signature elegance in a long sleeved creme dress with breathtaking gold embellishment detail, preferring her go-to hairstyle for formalwear, a chic chignon.
Online Editors
