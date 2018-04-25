Style Style Talk

Wednesday 25 April 2018

Melania Trump and French first lady Brigitte Macron opt for contrasting state dinner looks at the White House

United States President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump welcome French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte for a State Dinner at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
First lady Melania Trump and Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, walk on the South Lawn at the White House, on April 23, 2018 in Washington, DC
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk on the South Lawn with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron at the White House, Monday, April 23, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
U.S President Donald Trump, and U.S. first lady Melania welcome French President Emmanuel Macron, French first lady Brigitte Macron after their arrival at the North Portico for before a State Dinner at the White House April 24, 2018 in Washington, DC
French President Emmanuel Macron kisses the hand of U.S. first lady Melania Trump, during an arrival ceremony at the White House April 24, 2018 in Washington, DC
U.S President Donald Trump, and U.S. first lady Melania Trump wait for the arrival of French President Emmanuel Macron, French first lady Brigitte Macron at the North Portico for before a State Dinner at the White House April 24, 2018 in Washington, DC
U.S President Donald Trump and U.S. first lady Melania Trump stand with French President Emmanuel Macron and French first lady Brigitte Macron after their arrival at the North Portico before a State Dinner at the White House, April 24, 2018 in Washington, DC
U.S President Donald Trump, and U.S. first lady Melania Trump wait for the arrival of French President Emmanuel Macron, French first lady Brigitte Macron at the North Portico for before a State Dinner at the White House April 24, 2018 in Washington, DC
U.S President Donald Trump and U.S. first lady Melania Trump greet French President Emmanuel Macron and French first lady Brigitte Macron after their arrival at the North Portico before a State Dinner at the White House, April 24, 2018 in Washington, DC
President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, second from left, and Brigitte Macron, left, talks as they walk to a tree planting ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump stand with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron following a dinner at Mount Vernon, the estate of the first US President George Washington, in Mount Vernon, Virginia, April 23, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Ludovic MARINLUDOVIC MARIN/AFP/Getty Images
U.S. President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron (L) raise their linked hands in the air while on the Truman Balcony during the official arrival ceremony for the Macrons on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
First Lady Melania Trump tours the National Gallery of Art on April 24, 2018 in Washington, DC
First Lady Melania Trump tours the National Gallery of Art on April 24, 2018 in Washington, DC
Ivanka Trump (R) arrives for a state arrival ceremony hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump welcoming French President Emmanuel Macron to the White House April 24, 2018 in Washington, DC
Presidential Advisors Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump walk the Colonnade at The White House while attending a state visit by French President Emmanuel Macron on April 24, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chris Kleponis-Pool/Getty Images)
U.S. first lady Melania Trump participates in an official arrival ceremony for French President Emmanuel Macron on the South Lawn of the White House April 24, 2018 in Washington, DC Washington's Mount Venon, a joint news conference with Trump and he will address a joint meeting of Congress Wednesday. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
US First Lady Melania Trump escorts Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, upon their return to the White House in Washington, DC, on April 23, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSONJIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images
US first lady Melania Trump walks outside the White House as US President Donald Trump welcome French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron to the presidential mansion April 23, 2018 in Washington,DC. / AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSONJIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images
US President Donald Trump, US first lady Melania Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife first lady Brigitte Macron arrive at Mount Vernon, the estate of the first US President George Washington, in Mount Vernon, Virginia, April 23, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Ludovic MARINLUDOVIC MARIN/AFP/Getty Images
French President Emmanuel Macron and French first lady Brigitte Macron arrive at the North Portico before a State Dinner with U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at the White House, April 24, 2018 in Washington, DC
U.S. first lady Melania Trump participates in a state arrival ceremony at the South Lawn of the White House April 24, 2018 in Washington, DC
US First Lady Melania Trump and Brigitte Macron, wife of the French President, tour the National Gallery of Art in Washington, DC, April 24, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEBSAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images
French President Emmanuel Macron (2nd L), US President Donald Trump (R), US First Lady Melania Trump (2nd L) and Brigitte Macron salute the crowd from the balcony during a state welcome at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 24, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / LUDOVIC MARINLUDOVIC MARIN/AFP/Getty Images
Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, and US First Lady Melania Trump attend a joint press conference at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 24, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Ludovic MARINLUDOVIC MARIN/AFP/Getty Images
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive to welcome French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron (not in frame) for a State Dinner at the North Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, April 24, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSONJIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcome French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron as they arrive for a State Dinner at the North Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, April 24, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEBSAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump stand with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron at the start of a State Dinner in the White House in Washington, DC, April 24, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / ludovic MARINLUDOVIC MARIN/AFP/Getty Images
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, disembark from Marine One prior to dinner at Mount Vernon, the estate of the first US President George Washington, in Mount Vernon, Virginia, April 23, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEBSAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images
(L-R) US first lady Melania Trump, husband US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife first lady Brigitte Macron pose at Mount Vernon, the estate of the first US President George Washington, in Mount Vernon, Virginia, April 23, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Ludovic MARINLUDOVIC MARIN/AFP/Getty Images
(L-R) US President Donald Trump, Brigitte Macron, France's President Emmanuel Macron, and US first lady Melania Trump walk on the South Lawn of the White House April 23, 2018 in Washington, DC. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan SmialowskiBRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images
Brigitte Macron and Lady Melania Trump walk after a tree planting ceremony with French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Donald Trump on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 23, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan SmialowskiBRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images
US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron walk outside the White House April 23, 2018 in Washington,DC. / AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSONJIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks to the media at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on April 23, 2018 as he wife Brigitte Macron looks
French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron walk down the stairs of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC on April 23, 2018
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron walk near the Lincoln Memorial after their arrival in Washington, DC, on April 23, 2018
Brigitte Macron listens as her husband, French President Emmanuel Macron, speaks at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on April 23, 2018
French President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron listen to the US and French national anthems after arriving at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on April 23, 2018
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron arrive at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on April 23, 2018
Independent.ie Newsdesk

US first lady Melania Trump brought her signature dramatic glamour to the White House for a state dinner welcoming French president Emmanuel Macron.

Mr Macron and his wife of 11 years Brigitte, a style icon in her own right, continued her support of luxury brands, sticking with her unofficial uniform, wearing exclusively all Louis Vuitton.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive to welcome French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron (not in frame) for a State Dinner at the North Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, April 24, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSONJIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images
Melania paid homage to their visitors' home country in an haute couture gown by French fashion house Chanel, with a structured shimmer and sheer detail; finishing of her look with a pair of silver heels from her favourite designer Christian Louboutin. It was the Trump administration's first state dinner and the Macrons are on a two-day tour of Washington D.C., which will finish tonight.

Mr Trump's daughter Ivanka made a rare appearance, alongside husband Jared Kushner, for two events yesterday, both at last night's dinner in a frill layered polka dot Rodarte design (which costs €12k) and earlier, in an asymmetric navy dress with rope detail by Oscar de la Renta to officially welcome Mr Macron.

French President Emmanuel Macron and French first lady Brigitte Macron arrive at the North Portico before a State Dinner with U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at the White House, April 24, 2018 in Washington, DC
Yesterday's jam-packed schedule included the traditional entertaining for partners as Melania and Brigitte enjoyed a private tour of the National Gallery of Art, with the former model choosing a crisp white Michael Kors skirt suit, custom made by the American designer and hat made by Hervé Pierre, the man who designed her inauguration dress.

It's custom for first ladies to wear designers honouring their visitors and Melania has a well-established link with French couturiers, established before her husband's race for the White House even began.

She set the tone for an exciting array of ensembles while greeting the Macrons on the grounds of Mount Vernon, in a tuxedo cape dress by Givenchy, another preferred label of hers that also served her need for fashion diplomacy.

Meanwhile, Brigitte has been injecting some colour into her wardrobe, choosing a double breasted pink coat by Louis Vuitton over a pair of black skinny jeans and white ribbed top, before a quick change to meet the Trumps in a pastel yellow dress with belted coat, carrying a black keather bag, all by Vuitton.

U.S. first lady Melania Trump (R) and French first lady Brigitte Macron (L) participate in a state arrival ceremony at the South Lawn of the White House April 24, 2018 in Washington, DC
At last night's dinner, she showed off her signature elegance in a long sleeved creme dress with breathtaking gold embellishment detail, preferring her go-to hairstyle for formalwear, a chic chignon.

Brigitte Macron and Lady Melania Trump walk after a tree planting ceremony with French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Donald Trump on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 23, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan SmialowskiBRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images
Online Editors

