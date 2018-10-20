Meghan Markle scores fashion hat-trick during flawlessly styled Australia tour

Britain's Duchess of Sussex, has been putting on a veritable daily fashion show as she and husband Prince Harry embark on an intensive 16-day tour of Australia, New Zealand and Tonga, merging select representative designers with a roster of respected British labels.

The pair, who are expecting their first child next spring, kicked off proceedings for the official opening of the refurbished ANZAC Memorial at Hyde Park in Sydney in a sombre ceremony. Meghan chose an ankle length pleated Emilia Wickstead dress and a pair of black slingback Tabitha Simmons heels, incorporating an element of her designer du jour Givenchy with a black satin clutch and an elaborate fascinator by Irish milliner Philip Treacy.

Britain's Prince Harry with his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive for the official opening of the refurbished ANZAC Memorial at Hyde Park in Sydney on October 20, 2018

While her decadent designer ensembles have fast-tracked her to the top of best dressed lists the world over, it's her penchant for delicate gold jewellery, in contrast to the diamonds and pearls preferred by royals, that injects fresh life into her wardrobe.

The couple later chose matching Invictus Games-themed tops for a driving challenged in conjunction with the event, an adaptive sport competition for wounded military veterans, back in 2014. It was also a stark reminder of Meghan's fashion evolution in little more than 12 months. It was in Toronto when they first went public with their romance last May, where the now-duchess' decision to wear ripped Mother jeans and a white husband shirt set the world alight.

This time around, she opted for the same brand jeans, but now, a sleek pair of black skinnies, a white Altazurra blazer, her preferred pumps and the pièce de résistance - a pair of Illesteva Palm Beach sunglasses.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during the JLR Drive Day at Cockatoo Island on October 20, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation)

For their final engagement of the day, they made a dazzling display at the opening ceremony of the games at Sydney Opera House, wearing a navy Stella McCartney dress with a Gillian Anderson coat draped elegantly over her shoulders.

The Duchess of Sussex attends the Invictus Games 2018 opening ceremony, at Sydney Opera House, on the fifth day of the royal couple's visit to Australia

Online Editors