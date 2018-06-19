Style Style Talk

Tuesday 19 June 2018

Meghan Markle is turning into a Kate Middleton mini-me and that's the last thing she needs

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Queen Elizabeth II (not pictured) visit Chester Town Hall on June 14, 2018 in Chester, England
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Queen Elizabeth II (not pictured) visit Chester Town Hall on June 14, 2018 in Chester, England
Thomas Markle spoke on ITV’s ‘Good Morning Britain’ about his daughter Meghan marrying Prince Harry, top. Picture: Getty
Queen Elizabeth II and the Duchess of Sussex at the opening of the new Mersey Gateway Bridge, in Widnes, Cheshire
Queen Elizabeth II and the Duchess of Sussex at the opening of the new Mersey Gateway Bridge, in Widnes, Cheshire
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex wave to crowds as they arrive at Buckingham Palace, central London following the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, after celebrating Queen Elizabeth II's official birthday
Members of the Royal Family (L-R) Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (with Princess Charlotte and Prince George) and Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch a fly-past of aircraft by the Royal Air Force, in London on June 9, 2018
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex heading back to Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour on the Mall on June 9, 2018 in London, England
Meghan at a Buckingham Palace garden party, her first outing since her wedding. Photo: Reuters
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour on June 9, 2018 in London, England
Kate Middleton arrives at the BAFTA Brits To Watch event held at the Belasco Theatre on July 9, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit Blachford Lake near Yellowknife on July 5, 2011 in Blatchford Lake, Northwest Territories, Canada
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 22: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends The Prince of Wales' 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration held at Buckingham Palace on May 22, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski - Pool/Getty Images)
Kate Middleton in the Jenny Packham dress in 2011: Photo: Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA Wire
Her Burberry trenchcoat proved to be another sell-out during a Belfast appearance in march 2011.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend The Prince of Wales' 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration held at Buckingham Palace on May 22, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski - Pool/Getty Images)
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge seen leaving St Paul's Cathedral in London after Queen Elizabeths Diamond Jubilee Thanksgiving Service
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend Canada Day Celebrations at Parliament Hill on day 2 of the Royal Couple's North American Tour on July 1, 2011 in Ottawa, Canada. (Photo by Mark Large - Pool/Getty Images)
Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, Camilla, Duchess Of Cornwall, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Peter Phillips, Autumn Phillips, Isla Phillips and Savannah Phillips on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour on June 9, 2018 in London, England
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge smiles as she wears the Team GB Official Supporter's Scarf for London 2012 before meeting the GB HockeyTeam at the Riverside Arena in the Olympic Park on March 15, 2012 in London, England
Kate's clearly one of the family as she relaxed with royals
BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - MARCH 23: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during a visit to Titanic Belfast maritime museum on March 23, 2018 in Belfast, Nothern Ireland. (Photo by Andrew Parsons - Pool/Getty Images)
It’s in the jeans: Meghan wore ripped jeans on their first public outing. Photo: REUTERS
Guests at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be caught up in a multi-million-pound secutiry operation. Photo: Niall Carson/PA
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends The Prince of Wales' 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration held at Buckingham Palace on May 22, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II stands with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during a ceremony to open the new Mersey Gateway Bridge on June 14, 2018 in the town of Widnes in Halton, Cheshire, England
Caitlin McBride

Caitlin McBride

Stella McCartney was right.

Just days ago, she declared that the high neck silk crepe gown she designed for Meghan Markle’s second wedding look was her “last moment of joy” before joining the “austere...and serious royal life”. The comments sounded slightly hyperbolic - after all, what measures of austerity do one of the wealthiest royals in the world adhere to?

But Meghan’s slow dissolution of her individuality just weeks after her wedding doesn’t bode well for her future royal life, one which we were promised would be a form of female driven intelligence in Christian Louboutins; a sort of Amal Clooney with a crown type.

The royals’ limits aren’t financial ones, but personal boundaries, and that family acts as an effective vaccum that sucks up every bit of your personal identity.

After nearly 20 years with Prince William, Kate Middleton has mastered the complexities of life in the fishbowl, one which requires women to look, dress and behave in a certain way to honour traditions of the past while remaining just ‘woke’ enough for younger fans.

Kate smiles at the right time, wears the right designer, she poses for pictures eight hours after giving birth and corrals two young children in high heels on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. Kate is a pro, while Meghan, who is presumably accustomed to being one of the most capable people in any room, is a novice.

In comparison to Kate’s decade head-start before her 2011 wedding, Britain’s new Duchess of Sussex was rushed into her new royal role after a whirlwind wedding just 18 months into her relationship with Prince Harry.

William previously said the reason he waited so long to propose was because he wanted her to fully understand the life that she was signing up for, but it seems like Meghan could have benefited from a few extra years of experience before exchanging vows.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour on June 9, 2018 in London, England
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour on June 9, 2018 in London, England

The British press are quick to point out that Harry’s order in the line of succession to the throne means he is, and never will, receive the same level of adoration as his older brother, but his publicly affable nature and the ‘real-life fairytale’ headlines from his new marriage have ensured the longevity of British royal popularity, at least for his generation.

When Meghan walked up the aisle at St George's Chapel last month, she didn’t just sign away her privacy, she signed away her entire identity and now, at the age of 36, she will adopt a new nationality, relationship status and levels of superstardom only a handful in the people in the world could ever truly understand.

Which means that she wears a questionable outfit like she did as a guest at Celia McCorquodale’s weekend wedding, it becomes headline news. Every Markle appearance is of note and ones where isn’t perfectly preened becomes fodder for critics.

Where are those Huit Denim flares and Burberry coats she wore during the engagement tour around the UK? I'm yearning for her longer hair, a middle parting and the simplicity of its style; a sort of California cool-girl infiltrates the palace vibe.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their visit to Edinburgh Castle on February 13, 2018 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their visit to Edinburgh Castle on February 13, 2018 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Exactly one month after her wedding, she has transformed into a mini-Kate, trying to emulate a look that took decades to perfect.

In the run-up to her wedding, she displayed a sort of quiet confidence that seemed to assure royal watchers she would deliver in the much-promised shake-up her arrival heralded.

Now, she is reduced to silent rebellions in wearing off the shoulder satin dresses during Trooping The Colour.

Her ill-fitting Oscar de la Renta gown on Saturday was symbolic of her integration into the royal family because there is frankly no way she would have been caught dead in that before. Not to mention that tissue box style fascinator placed on her head.

Meghan in her 'husband shirt'
Meghan in her 'husband shirt'

It emerged yesterday that the piece was from Marks & Spencer, a quintessentially British high street store with an endless supply of chic designs to choose from, and she chooses something that have been restricted to the bottom of the clearance pile. Because nobody is their best version when they’re pretending to be someone else.

Old Meghan would never have made this mistake. New Meghan is trying to emulate Kate’s high-end/high-street combinations, earning the type of positive headlines that come from wearing a Zara necklace to a premiere or €11 earrings from Accessorize on an international tour.

For a self-styled trailblazer, Meghan is already trying to fit the mould of what she thinks a duchess should be, instead of doing what she’s done so many times before - broken the mould and reshaped it from scratch. 

Online Editors

Related Content

Style Newsletter

Stay on top of the latest fashion, beauty and celeb gossip in our Style newsletter.

Independent Style

Also in this section