Meghan Markle had a 'major' wardrobe malfunction at Harry's best friend's wedding

Meghan Markle had a major wardrobe malfunction while attending husband Prince Harry's best friend's wedding at the weekend and handled it like a boss.

Britain's Duchess of Sussex was double jobbing celebrations on Saturday, August 4, as she was marking her 37th birthday at the nuptials of Harry's old friend Charlie van Straubenzee to Daisy Jenks, where the prince was on best man duties. They, as expected, made an unavoidable public entrance as they made their way to St Mary the Virgin Church in Frensham in Surrey over the sunny weekend, arriving arm in arm to the ceremony.

Unlike Meghan's past wedding guest attire which was universally mocked - an Oscar de la Renta printed gown and with a Marks & Spencer ill-fitting fascinator - this time around, she opted for a chicer approach more in keeping with her personal style. She chose a printed pleated skirt with leather belt and a short sleeve silk blouse, by Club Monaco, and a Philip Treacy headpiece.

But it was her blouse that caused a stir by eagle eyed royal watchers who noted that the former actress's black lace bra was on show after doing too quick a headturn to greet fellow guests. It's not unlike Kate Middleton's 'Marilyn moment' during her tour of Canada with Prince William months after their 2011 wedding (she has since adopted her Queen Elizabeth's preferred style hack of sewing weights into skirt hems to avoid flashing too much).

I see London, I see France, I see Meghan's ...well, not underpants but just as embarrassing a moment. I suppose the good news is that she did wear a lovely lace bra. pic.twitter.com/edNevO0Kly — darlene foster (@fdarlene491) August 5, 2018

According to etiquette expert Myka Meier, the malfunction wouldn't be looked at twice by the palace in the simple case that accidents happen.

"Her bra showing was not believed to be deliberate, in which case she would have not been seen to be disrespectful by the palace," she told People.

Meanwhile, it's reported that Kensington Palace has a "plan" to solve the Thomas Markle-problem, i.e., his insistence at giving interviews to the highest bidder about his thoughts on his daughter's new royal in-laws.

She is said to be working on rebuilding a relationship with her father in a bid to "get Dad on board", according to the Sunday Times, which reports she is "unfazed by her difficult dad's outbursts". A former aide added, "It's simply not a very elegant solution to cut him off and ignore him."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex outside St Mary the Virgin Church in Frensham, Surrey, after attending the wedding of Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks

