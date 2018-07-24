Meghan Markle is reportedly frustrated with the confines of her new royal status, including a restrictive wardrobe.

Meghan Markle 'frustrated with some of the monarchy’s archaic traditions' - including a no tuxedo rule

Britain's Duchess of Sussex has displayed a preference for sharp suits and jeans in recent months, but Prince Harry vetoed a Stella McCartney suit for their upcoming Australia tour for being too untraditional.

"Meghan is being told she needs to stop dressing like a Hollywood star and start dressing like a royal. Meghan wanted to wear a tuxedo-style suit but Harry said it wasn't traditional enough," a source told the Mail on Sunday.

Markle has been having a number of meetings with Kensington Palace's "special projects team" ahead of their tour in New Zealand and Australia in October, which includes wardrobe consultations.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the Famine Memorial, on the second day of their visit to Dublin, Ireland

"It might also, perhaps, be a reminder of fashion rebellions by Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana," the paper wrote, adding that it's Queen Elizabeth who has the final say over the chosen attire.

While Kate Middleton prefers more traditional attire as it is, she was also told to wear longer hemlines and put weights in her skirts after she had a few too many 'Marilyn moments' in her early days as a full-time royal.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives at Calgary Airport on July 7, 2011 in Calgary, Canada

