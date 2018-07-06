Meghan Markle displays chic summer look in sleeveless yellow dress - and a sleek new bun to match

Britain's Duchess of Sussex has been finding her feet in recent months as she adjusts to her new role as a senior royal figure, particularly when it comes to her fashion choices. She has been criticised for not falling in line with protocol, in particular with her - gasp! - penchant for shoulder displays at official events, while others have labelled her choices too 'mumsy' if she sticks too strictly to the expected dress code; but last night, she pulled one of her best looks out of her fashion arsenal.

For an appearance alongside husband Prince Harry at London's Marlborough House to meet participants in the Your Commonwealth Youth Challenge, she returned to her pre-wedding form and earned universal praise as the walking proof that less is always more.

Gone is the overly fussy hair, which was pinned back into her signature low bun, but with a sleeker upgrade, and her

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive to attend the Your Commonwealth Youth Challenge reception at Marlborough House on July 05, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Maxwell was thrilled to see her supporting the brand, sharing a picture of the duchess on Instagram and describing it as a "proud moment for our team". It's noteworthy that Meghan chose an American designer instead of a British fashion house, as Kate Middleton nearly exclusive wears UK-based fashion houses for official appearances, while the former actress has been mixing international designers in her royal wardrobe.

She finished off her look with a pair of nude suede Manolo Blahnik pumps and was also wearing a pair of flesh coloured tights, which is one of the only strictly enforced rules that Britain's Queen Elizabeth expects of women in the royal family.

And eagle eyed fans have noted that Meghan always appears to be wearing shoes that are a little too big, a tip she picked up on from her red carpet days in avoiding blisters.

Harriet Davey, a fashion editor and stylist, explained to The Sun: "Celebs often go a size up, or even two, in the shoe department when they’re at an event or on the red carpet and it’s for one reason we can all relate to – to avoid blisters.".

