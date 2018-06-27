Meghan Markle debuts shorter new hairstyle as her royal makeover continues

Before her wedding last month, Britain's new Duchess of Sussex was hailed for her breezy American style, including her signature long locks, which it now looks like are gone for good after debuting a much shorter new hairstyle on Tuesday night. Her six inch chop is the latest commitment to the royal rulebook, one which she has given up her career and citizenship for and instead committed to flesh coloured tights, clutch bags and any looks already pre-approved by her more experienced sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

Her unwavering devotion to high fashion designers as she did during her engagement tour shows no sign of dissipating as she her Jackie-O inspired, blush pink double breasted Prada dress has divided critics. Her black slingback Aquazzura heels were an undeniable hit, as was her leather foldover Prada clutch, immaculately placed by her side as she posed for photographs at the Queen's Young Leaders Award Ceremony at Buckingham Palace. Meghan and new husband Prince Harry were among the star attractions for honorees from around the UK, Australia and New Zealand being commended for their respective work by Britain's Queen Elizabeth. And the monarch has certainly taken a shining to Meghan, as this marks her fourth engagement alongside the former actress in recent weeks.

The Duchess of Sussex during a reception at the Queen's Young Leaders Awards Ceremony at Buckingham Palace, London

Meanwhile, eagle eyed royal watchers have spotted one distinctive style characteristic that Meghan prefers, one which hasn't changed since she got married - always wearing a pair of heels a size too big. The reason being one which all women can relate to: she wants to avoid blisters. "Celebs often go a size up, or even two, in the shoe department when they're at an event or on the red carpet and it's for one reason we can all relate to - to avoid blisters," Harriet Davey told The Sun.

"There's nothing worse than uncomfortable shoes and when celebs like Meghan are wearing heels for a long period of time their feet can often swell up. The swelling can cause blisters and in the long run bunion, like long-time heel fan Victoria Beckham has been rumoured to suffer with." It's reported the former Suits star is in the middle of intensive six months of 'duchess lessons' being given by Samantha Cohen, a senior royal aide who has worked alongside Queen Elizabeth for decades, who will be teaching her the ropes of her new royal life.

November 28, 2017: The world's most eligible bachelor Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle announce their engagement to the world after a 16-month long-distance relationship. The photographs were set in the palace's White Garden, aka the Sunken Garden, which is a memorial dedicated to celebrating Princess Diana's life. Photo: Getty

"It will be six months of listening. She is seeking out advice from a range of people. She is going to proceed with humility. It is not going to be quiet, though. It is going to be a very busy office. She has worked every day of her life. She is used to a demanding schedule," a source told The Times.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the Queen's Young Leaders Awards Ceremony at Buckingham Palace, London

Online Editors