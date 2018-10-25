Meghan Markle champions this cherished Irish designer in slinky white gown in Tonga

After five months officially in the Britain's royal family and nine days into her 16-day royal tour with Prince Harry, it's safe to say Meghan Markle has found her fashion feet.

And during that time, the Duchess of Sussex has made no secret of her appreciation for Ireland, choosing Dublin as her first port of call for a brief international mini-tour soon after her May wedding, but also through her choice of dress. Over the last year, she has often championed royal-milliner-of-choice Philip Treacy on a number of occasions (including in Sydney).

Her affection for Irish design has reached new heights as she sashayed into a dinner with the king and queen of Tonga at Nuku'alofa, wearing a white slinky gown by THEIA, the brand spearheaded by Kerryman Don O'Neill, whose work is often seen on the Oscars red carpet or hanging up in Oprah's wardrobe. The cap sleeve beaded silk satin column gown is also available in navy and retails for €1,140, and royal fashion watchers were in a particular frenzy as this is the first time she has been pictured in white since her wedding day.

She finished off the look, reportedly styled by her best friend Jessica Mulroney, with some of her preferred accessories: a black Givenchy clutch, Aquazurra slingbacks, Birks snowflake diamond earrings, and once again wearing Princess Diana's aquamarine ring, which was gifted to her by her husband.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend an official welcome at Consular House in Tonga on the first day of their visit to the country

Since touching down in Australia for the first leg of their international tour Down Under, the duchess has led a veritable parade of glamorous gowns interspersed with casual dresses, all while adjusting to her ever-growing baby bump. For their final day in Fiji, she chose one of her preferred shades - forest green - by American designer Jason Wu, making a statement with her Peepal Leaf Earrings by Pippa Small, as tracked down by Meghan's Mirror.

When they touched down in Tonga, it was a quick change into a 'Tongan red' Self Portrait midi dress, a look which has overall been deemed a win, even if she did suffer a wardrobe malfunction when she was caught with her tag hanging loose below the hem. While the former actress hasn't yet fully mastered the art of fashion diplomacy, her subtle nods to the countries she's visiting seems to be whetting the appetites of fans and critics - not only for her nearly flawless choices, but also the fact that she's making chic maternity wear look like a cinch.

Independent.ie has reached out to THEIA for more information.

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at Fua'amotu airport in Tonga on October 25, 2018

Online Editors