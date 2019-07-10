Meghan Markle and Kate Middleon reunite for low-key polo day - with their children in tow

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton reunited for a family day out at the polo, alongside their husbands and baby sons.

Britain's Duchess of Cambridge and her sister-in-law, the Duchess of Sussex attempted to go incognito at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day at Billingbear Polo Club, Wokingham, Berkshire, in which both their husbands Prince William and Harry, respectively, were playing.

The polo is the best-chance setting for candid royal pictures as both brothers are devoted players and are often accompanied by their wives in support. Meghan, dressed in an olive green oversized shift dress and Illesteva sunglasses, clutched her two-month-old son Archie, who was wrapped in a white blanket, in their first public appearance since his birth.

In a bid to protect their son's privacy from the very beginning, they have avoided making any of his personal landmarks public news, including his christening, only releasing two select images professionally taken hours after the fact. He was baptised in a small service on Saturday and in one picture, he is facing the camera - the first time his face hasn't been concealed from public view.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their son Archie as they the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day at Billingbear Polo Club, Wokingham, Berkshire

After Meghan gave birth, the couple gave a brief interview alongside their newborn in the halls of Windsor Castle with one journalist and two camera crews which were requested to syndicate content to newsrooms around the world. On Friday, Meghan was freshly criticised after her personal protection officers reportedly told guests at Wimbledon not to take pictures of her as she was attending in a private capacity.

It was pointed out that Wimbledon is a public event watched by millions at home and an estimated 12,000 people were in the same court at the same time.

Meanwhile, Kate also made a rare appearance with her youngest son Prince Louis (one). The Cambridges have adopted a similarly stern approach to their children's privacy, but often share access with the press and public for occasions like christenings and milestones like Prince George's first day of school in 2017.

The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Louis attend the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day at Billingbear Polo Club, Wokingham, Berkshire

The mother-of-three was pictured taking a hands-on approach with her youngest, whom she previously said was "keeping us on our toes" and chasing him around the field in a pink chiffon midi dress and a pair of her taupe tassel tie wedges by Steve Madden.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George were also present and pictured waiting patiently for their parents in their car.

It marks the first time that William, Harry, Meghan and Kate have been pictured together in an informal capacity months as they were plagued by feud rumours - first between the sisters-in-law and then later, between the brothers. Royal watchers were quick to reignite the rumours after analysing the duchesses' fashion choices in the christening pictures, noting that Kate wore a pair of Princess Diana's earrings.

The Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attend the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day at Billingbear Polo Club, Wokingham, Berkshire

Online Editors