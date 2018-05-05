Meet Irish granny Eileen Smith - the 79-year-old taking Instagram by storm with her style

Meet Eileen Smith, the 79-year-old from Dublin who is fast becoming one of Instagram's rising style stars.

Ms Smith, from Ballsbridge, has over 14,000 followers (and counting) after charming fans with her #OOTD posts and classic style. She originally started the account in order to keep in touch with her daughter in Australia and it took off from there - now she counts Pippa O'Connor among her fans.

"I've got three daughters and they’re all mad about clothes and style. One of my daughters said, 'Go on this and have a bit of a laugh’. One is in Australia and we started doing the photo a day thing for each other, so it kept us in the loop," she told Independent.ie Style. "I go out to her a couple of times a year, my husband worked for Emirates, so I get two first class tickets which is lovely. I’m literally and metaphorically flying."

She has been married to husband Larry for 57 years and they travelled around the world together during his work as a pilot with Aer Lingus and Emirates, spending the last seven in Dubai before he retired in 2003. Now, she fills her days spending time with friends and family, who are, as expected, thrilled with her social media success.

"I only told one friend, we were going to Mulranny on a golfing week last week, I told her about it on the car going down," she explained. "I have lots of lovely friends. Friends are top of the list for older women in their lives, second only to family. We do lots of things together, we play bridge and golf, we go on outings.

"We have a thing once a month where we go somewhere – it might be Kildare Village or Newbridge or up to see the Titanic in Belfast and different things like that. "Of course we all have the free passes now!"

Ms Smith said she loves to take style inspiration from Instagram, but prefers a more pared back, classic look on a day-to-day basis.

"I like classical clothes rather than fussy clothes. I tend to go for a lot of the older women that dress like that," she explained of her personal style.

"I just love watching what they’re doing and what they’re wearing. Sometimes you see something on it, and you think, ‘Oh I have those two colours at home, I can put them together’ - it's great for inspiration. "I like plain clothes really and then to dress them up. My husband was very generous when I lived in Dubai, he bought me lots of gold.

"He sends me off into town, and will say, ‘have your lunch in Brown Thomas and buy something nice’. What husband does that?" It's clear that this grandmother of 13 has a zest for life and she truly believes age is nothing but a number.

"I find age doesn’t make any difference to me, I don’t mind what age you are," she says. "I have very good health, I like to walk, I like to meet up with people. "I have a little note here beside my bed that says, ‘Get up, dress up, get out and don’t look back’. "I saw it somewhere years ago and I wrote it down. I’m very lucky to have the health I have and I use it. I’m a positive person. All the kids are the same way."

