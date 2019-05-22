Style Style Talk

Wednesday 22 May 2019

Margot Robbie's metamorphosis into the most interesting celebrity on the red carpet is complete

Australian actress Margot Robbie poses as she arrives for the screening of the film
Australian actress Margot Robbie poses as she arrives for the screening of the film "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" at the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 21, 2019. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP)
Margot Robbie attends the screening of "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 21, 2019 in Cannes, France. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)
Actress Margot Robbie turned heads at the Cannes film festival as she arrived on the red carpet for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)
Quentin Tarantino and Margot Robbie attend the screening of "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 21, 2019 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Australian actress Margot Robbie (L) and US actor Leonardo DiCaprio pose during a photocall for the film "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" at the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 22, 2019. (Photo by CHRISTOPHE SIMON / AFP)
Margot Robbie attends the photocall for "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 22, 2019 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Actress and producer Margot Robbie attends the "Dreamland" world premiere during the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival at BMCC Tribeca PAC on April 28, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie will star in a live-action Barbie film (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Margot Robbie attends 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Margot Robbie (left) and Saoirse Ronan arrive at the European premiere of Mary Queen of Scots at Cineworld Leicester Square, London
Margot Robbie. Photo: Getty Images
Margot Robbie ✓
Margot Robbie during the UK premiere of I, Tonya, held at the Curzon Mayfair, London
Margot Robbie during the UK premiere of I, Tonya, held at the Curzon Mayfair, London
Margot Robbie attends the Calvin Klein Collection front row during New York Fashion Week at New York Stock Exchange on February 13, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Actress Margot Robbie at the 90th Oscars Nominees Luncheon
Margot Robbie attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. 27522_017 (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
Margot Robbie attends The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
Margot Robbie attends the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Actress Margot Robbie attends the Fox Searchlight Pictures "Goodbye Christopher Robin" New York Special Screening on October 11, 2017, in New York City. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISSANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
Actress Margot Robbie poses with the trophy for Best Actress in a Comedy during 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar on January 11, 2018, in Santa Monica, California. / AFP PHOTO / JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIXJEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images
It's hard not to take notice of Margot Robbie, no matter the context.

She moves from blockbuster role to indie lead with an ease rarely seen in films these days and her presence on the red carpet is perfectly aligned with the chameleon-like quality that makes her such an onscreen success. On Tuesday night, she arrived at the Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood premiere at the Cannes Film Festival embodying the late Sharon Tate, whom she is portraying in the film - with hair and makeup reminiscent of the 1960s era she spent months immersing herself in.

The uniform at Cannes is strict and women are required to wear high heels and usuallly full length gowns, no matter how high your profile, so her decision to wear a pair of black sequin skinny trousers by Chanel was a choice. The babydoll-style white sequin top with black trim and a blush pink corsage was the type of bold appearance we've come to expect from the 28-year-old over the years.

While most young-Hollywood types undergo their style experimentation phase in the public eye, Margot was already an established actress in her native Australia by the time she moved to Los Angeles and was therefore something of a ready-made red carpet package, earning best dressed accolades within just a few months of arriving onto the scene.

All of her questionable looks are buried in the back of people's memories from the noughties (although the photo archives never forget) and by the time her breakout role in 2013's The Wolf of Wall Street hit cinemas, she was a force to be reckoned with.

Although she possesses that je ne sais quoi quality that is really just a mix of genuine talent and the kind of natural beauty that makes you stop in your tracks, she never plays it safe, instead pushing the envelope further and further with the execution of a master. She understands her colouring better than anything and often wears white, which complements her blonde hair and sun-kissed skin tone, but it always boasts some extraordinary feature like feathers, embellishment, draping or floral pattern.

Since 2018, she has been a part of the Chanel family and earlier this week she was announced as their new fragrance ambassador, so the fact that she was championing this ongoing partnership at Cannes was expected. Despite her alliance with the French fashion house, she is still permitted to wear other brands on occasion, although the instances are rare, meaning she always the power to surprise.

Her stylist Kate Young, with whom she has been working since 2016, said that her elevation to the upper echelons of fashion's elite has been a carefully choreographed transition; each look chosen with the same consideration as the as the big-ticket events. 

“I can’t always give the crowd what they want. I’m not gonna dress my clients like princesses and put them in sparkly strapless puffball gowns all the time. That’s not what I’m hired to do. In some ways I need a bunch of them to hate me, in order for me to have done my job properly," she told the Telegraph last year.

"I want it to be the dress that everybody copies for prom, or their wedding, and that everyone remembers ‘that time Margot Robbie wore Chanel'."

By this morning, Robbie was back in front of the camera a photocall for the film with co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, wearing a white bardot ankle length dress by - who else? - Chanel, her hair with two distinct braids and the kind of confidence that comes from being known as one of the only movie stars of her generation.

