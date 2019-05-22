Margot Robbie's metamorphosis into the most interesting celebrity on the red carpet is complete

She moves from blockbuster role to indie lead with an ease rarely seen in films these days and her presence on the red carpet is perfectly aligned with the chameleon-like quality that makes her such an onscreen success. On Tuesday night, she arrived at the Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood premiere at the Cannes Film Festival embodying the late Sharon Tate, whom she is portraying in the film - with hair and makeup reminiscent of the 1960s era she spent months immersing herself in.

The uniform at Cannes is strict and women are required to wear high heels and usuallly full length gowns, no matter how high your profile, so her decision to wear a pair of black sequin skinny trousers by Chanel was a choice. The babydoll-style white sequin top with black trim and a blush pink corsage was the type of bold appearance we've come to expect from the 28-year-old over the years.

While most young-Hollywood types undergo their style experimentation phase in the public eye, Margot was already an established actress in her native Australia by the time she moved to Los Angeles and was therefore something of a ready-made red carpet package, earning best dressed accolades within just a few months of arriving onto the scene.

Actress Margot Robbie turned heads at the Cannes film festival as she arrived on the red carpet for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

All of her questionable looks are buried in the back of people's memories from the noughties (although the photo archives never forget) and by the time her breakout role in 2013's The Wolf of Wall Street hit cinemas, she was a force to be reckoned with.

Although she possesses that je ne sais quoi quality that is really just a mix of genuine talent and the kind of natural beauty that makes you stop in your tracks, she never plays it safe, instead pushing the envelope further and further with the execution of a master. She understands her colouring better than anything and often wears white, which complements her blonde hair and sun-kissed skin tone, but it always boasts some extraordinary feature like feathers, embellishment, draping or floral pattern.

Since 2018, she has been a part of the Chanel family and earlier this week she was announced as their new fragrance ambassador, so the fact that she was championing this ongoing partnership at Cannes was expected. Despite her alliance with the French fashion house, she is still permitted to wear other brands on occasion, although the instances are rare, meaning she always the power to surprise.

Her stylist Kate Young, with whom she has been working since 2016, said that her elevation to the upper echelons of fashion's elite has been a carefully choreographed transition; each look chosen with the same consideration as the as the big-ticket events.

“I can’t always give the crowd what they want. I’m not gonna dress my clients like princesses and put them in sparkly strapless puffball gowns all the time. That’s not what I’m hired to do. In some ways I need a bunch of them to hate me, in order for me to have done my job properly," she told the Telegraph last year.

"I want it to be the dress that everybody copies for prom, or their wedding, and that everyone remembers ‘that time Margot Robbie wore Chanel'."

Margot Robbie arrives for the Australian Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2009 at Hisense Arena on November 13, 2009 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

By this morning, Robbie was back in front of the camera a photocall for the film with co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, wearing a white bardot ankle length dress by - who else? - Chanel, her hair with two distinct braids and the kind of confidence that comes from being known as one of the only movie stars of her generation.

Margot Robbie attends the photocall for "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 22, 2019 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Online Editors