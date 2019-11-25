Lizzo's teeny-tiny handbag is the antidote we need to sizeism on the red carpet

Lizzo, the 31-year-old queen of female empowerment, sends a message of self-love and acceptance, unwavering confidence, who says she puts the 'sing in single' and is now a purveyor of the world’s smallest handbags.

The teeny tiny handbag made its debut at Paris Fashion Week earlier this year when Simon Porte Jacquemus send models down the runway with totes so tiny it barely slid between their fingers.

Similarly, Louis Vuitton’s €950 lipstick case and the €450 Le Chiquito pouch are all so small, they serve no other purpose than standing out on Instagram, or if you’re a supermodel, raising a brand’s profile in your street style shots.

So, Lizzo’s decision to give this tiny trend its red carpet introduction was of no surprise and like everything she does, sends a very clear message.

At Sunday night’s American Music Awards, she showcased her flawless style in an orange asymmetric layered ruffle dress by Valentino, with matching white handbag complete with V logo on its minuscule dimensions. It is so rare that it's one of only three in the world, created by the Italian fashion house.

Lizzo attends the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp)

Bags on the red carpet are ubiquitous, yet non functional: you can bet your bottom dollar that when you’re surrounded by a personal team of helpers who carry anything of actual necessity, celebrity purses serve little more function than looking good and showcasing how well your stylist can put an outfit together.

It was a simultaneous F-you to red carpet accessory norms, while celebrating the designers who make it so fun to dress as a celebrity, and so enjoyable for those watching from home.

Amy Schumer has long poked fun at the seriousness with which red carpets are perceived in the industry and beyond, and injected a dose of reality at the 2016 Emmys when she was asked by veteran entertainment journalist Giuliana Rancic about her accessories, to which she replied: “Vivienne Westwood dress, Tom Ford shoes - and an OB tampon.”

Lizzo’s tiny bag served as the perfect metaphor for a woman determined to change the industry from the inside out. “Bag big enough for my fucks to give. Big body bitch in a Valentin-HO custom look for @AMAS,” she wrote on Instagram.

The fact that Valentino custom designed her look, which was one of the best ensembles of the night, is a feat in itself as most designer looks are loaned to stars for high profile events only come in sample sizes from the runway; sizes that are used to accommodating very slim models, which is usually in an IRL size 6-8.

Jurassic World actress Bryce Dallas Howard previously said she had to buy all her outfits for the red carpet because designers wouldn’t dress her as a US size six (a size 10),singer Bebe Rexha also said her stylist struggled to procure her looks because she was “too fat” and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s Rachel Bloom buys all her own dresses “because I am not a size zero”, adding, “but also I can afford it, so it’s okay.”

How fitting for Lizzo, a woman who has made a career out of establishing herself as a messenger for women to love themselves no matter what, to call out Hollywood’s bizarre fixation with size; right down to your handbag.

It - and she - is a welcome addition to the overly polished red carpet attire we’ve come to expect from all major awards ceremonies. Selena Gomez made her much-awaited return to the AMA red carpet after two years; marking a major step in her recovery as she focuses on maintaining her health, specifically lupus.

US singer Selena Gomez arrives for the 2019 American Music Awards at the Microsoft theatre on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP)

On stage, Taylor Swift took potshots at Scooter Braun after finally being allowed to perform her greatest hits as part of an ongoing legal battle over her back catalogue.

But otherwise, the AMAs were much like every ceremony these days: a snoozefest. Predictable wins, expected outfits and aside from Lizzo’s delightfully tiny purse, filled with much of the same.

The micro handbag has yet to infiltrate the high street as ‘regular’ women still need to functionality of a wider clutch or hobo bag for their day-to-day lives, which includes schlepping around laptops, water bottles, nappies and makeup, but it’s undoubtedly fun to watch.

And it’s no surprise that it’s Lizzo leading the charge.

