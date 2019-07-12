Kim Sears' flawless Wimbledon wardrobe style is proof she's an underrated style icon

The 31-year-old (née Sears) married to British tennis superstar Andy Murray is a constant by his side whenever he is on the court, often making headlines for her expressive faces and seemingly impossibly bouncy hair. Over the years, she's drawn comparisons with Kate Middleton for their equally effortless style at affordable prices; pairing a high street dress with a designer bag earning her a place at the top of best dressed lists at just about every tournament she attends.

Over the last two weeks, Kim has once again earned her title as the most stylish woman on the sidelines wearing one inspiring look after the other. First, she set the tone in a floral blouse from Topshop, which retails for €35, with a pair of white ripped shorts, Superga white runners and a brown leather bucket bag by Mulberry. By day eight, for Andy's doubles tournament with Serena Williams, she sent fans into overdrive that she may be expecting again by wearing a loose-fitting polka dot top from Isabella Oliver's maternity range, which is on sale for €63; fitting with her devotion to cost-effective fashion.

Her most recent appearance at Wimbledon saw her incorporate the same accessories from her other appearances, paired with a blue animal print midi dress. In keeping with the Kate-comparisons, she has incorporated staple pieces throughout the weeks; setting an example in contrast to the consumer-driven culture in which we live.

Kim Murray watches Andy MurrayÄôs mixed doubles match on day six of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon

Kim, who first met her husband when they were both teenagers, runs a business painting pet portraits. The couple married in 2015 and have two children - Sophia (three) and Edie (one) - together. "She wants to have her own career, not just pose in Hello! magazine," Andy said before his wedding.

Kim Murray in the stands for the mixed doubles match of Serena Williams and Andy Murray on day eight of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon

