What do you do when it's the biggest post-Oscars party and you're not an actress, but you still demand to be centre of attention?

What do you do when it's the biggest post-Oscars party and you're not an actress, but you still demand to be centre of attention?

Kendall Jenner wore what might be the most daring dress we've ever seen to the Vanity Fair Oscar party

If you're Kendall Jenner, you'll wear what might very well be the most daring slit of any red carpet dress we've ever seen. Jenner joined a host of other Victoria's Secret Angels to fill the supermodel quota at Sunday night's Vanity Fair Oscars party and her determination to court press was two-fold: firstly, she wore a Rami Kadi gown with so much cut-out and one which exposed her pubic bone, that we might not be legally allowed to call it a dress.

Kadi is a Lebanese-American designer and while his work is normally of the luxurious ballgown kind, the black lurex velvet gown from his spring/summer '19 couture collection was fit only for someone with Jenner's confidence. The halter neckline was obstructed by a plunging cut-out, but it was the dramatic centre slit, which displayed her hip bones and confirmed she wasn't wearing underwear, took the concept of the naked dress to new levels.

Secondly, she put paid to any rumours of a rift as she put on a united front with father Caitlyn Jenner. In recent years, Caitlyn has said on more than one occasion that she doesn't feel as connected to the Kardashian-Jenners and was hurt by her daughters Kylie and Kendall's distance in particular. But it looks like water under the bridge as the pair happily posed for photographers as they arrived to the event at the same time, while Caitlyn posed afterwards with friend Sophia Hutchins.

TV personalities Kendall Jenner (L) and Caitlyn Jenner (R) attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 91st Academy Awards at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on February 21, 2019. (Photo by JB Lacroix / AFP)

Jenner flew in fresh from Milan, where she walked the runway on Friday, to attend the bash alongside fellow supermodels Adriana Lima, Winnie Harlow, Heidi Klum and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

For all the must-see pictures from the Vanity Fair Oscar party, see our gallery below:

Chrissy Teigen (L) and John Legend attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) English-US actress Lily Collins attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 91st Academy Awards at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on February 21, 2019. (Photo by JB Lacroix / AFP) Lupita Nyong'o attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 91st Academy Awards at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on February 21, 2019. (Photo by JB Lacroix / AFP) Rita Ora attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 91st Academy Awards at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on February 21, 2019. (Photo by JB Lacroix / AFP)JB LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images Actress/model Paris Jackson attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 91st Academy Awards at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on February 21, 2019. (Photo by JB Lacroix / AFP) Actress Christina Ricci attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 91st Academy Awards at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on February 21, 2019. (Photo by JB Lacroix / AFP) Serena Williams attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 91st Academy Awards at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on February 21, 2019. (Photo by JB Lacroix / AFP) TV personality Kendall Jenner attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 91st Academy Awards at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on February 21, 2019. (Photo by JB Lacroix / AFP) Kendall Jenner arrives for the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix / AFP) Kendall Jenner arrives for the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix / AFP) TV personalities Kendall Jenner (L) and Caitlyn Jenner (R) attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 91st Academy Awards at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on February 21, 2019. (Photo by JB Lacroix / AFP) Actress Anna Paquin attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 91st Academy Awards at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on February 21, 2019. (Photo by JB Lacroix / AFP) Tina Fey arrives for the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix / AFP) Rosie Huntington-Whiteley arrives for the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix / AFP) Charlize Theron arrives for the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix / AFP) Karolina Kurkova arrives for the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix / AFP) Liam Hemsworth (L) and Miley Cyrus attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix / AFP) Miley Cyrus attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix / AFP) Liam Hemsworth (L) and Miley Cyrus attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix / AFP) Chrissy Teigen attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix / AFP) Isla Fisher attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix / AFP) Ashley Simpson arrives for the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix / AFP) Selma Blair arrives for the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix / AFP) Selma Blair arrives for the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix / AFP) Rashida Jones attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix / AFP) Jon Hamm arrives for the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix / AFP) Monica Lewinsky arrives for the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix / AFP) Jessica Alba arrives for the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix / AFP) Cash Warren (L) and Jessica Alba arrive for the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix / AFP) Jessica Alba arrives for the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix / AFP) Sofia Vergara and husband Joe Manganiello arrive for the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix / AFP) Renee Zellweger arrives for the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix / AFP) Renee Zellweger arrives for the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix / AFP) Paris Jackson attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Lindsey Vonn attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Paris Jackson attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Emilia Clarke attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) James Marsden attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Dree Hemingway attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Samira Wiley attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Dianna Agron attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Chloe Grace Moretz attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Glenn Close attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Glenn Close attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Zoe Lister-Jones attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Freida Pinto attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Ginnifer Goodwin (L) and Josh Dallas attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Jaime King attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Jaime King attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Kate Bosworth attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Kate Bosworth attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Kate Bosworth attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Aaron Paul (L) and Lauren Parsekian attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Sophia Hutchins (L) and Caitlyn Jenner attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Kendall Jenner (L) and Caitlyn Jenner attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Kendall Jenner attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Kendall Jenner attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Kendall Jenner attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Kendall Jenner attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Kendall Jenner attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Nina Dobrev attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Julianne Hough attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Marilyn Manson attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) (L-R) Amy Poehler, Tina Fey, and Maya Rudolph attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Jeff Goldblum (L) and Emilie Livingston attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Emma Roberts attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Marisa Tomei attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Liberty Ross attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Liam Hemsworth (L) and Miley Cyrus attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Liam Hemsworth (L) and Miley Cyrus attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Chrissy Teigen (L) and John Legend attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Evan Ross (L) and Ashlee Simpson attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Ashlee Simpson attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Mindy Kaling (L) and B.J. Novak attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Leslie Mann attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Leslie Mann attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) David Benioff (L) and Amanda Peet attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Jerry Hall attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Online Editors