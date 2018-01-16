Kate Middleton wraps up growing baby bump in recycled €1,700 Mulberry coat

Already one of the best dressed women in the world, the Duchess of Cambridge has maintained her signature tailored style during her third pregnancy, bringing with her some tips picked up while expecting Prince George in 2013 and Princess Charlotte in 2015. For an appearance today with husband Prince William, Kate wrapped up her growing bump in a fuschia coat by British brand Mulberry, which retails for €1,700.

Britain's Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, are greeted during a visit to Coventry, January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Darren Staples

And it's become one of her go-items for dressing her changing shape in style. She first wore the coat in December 2014, which resulted in an instant sell-out, and later in March 2015 for her last engagement before giving birth to Charlotte. She is due to give birth in April and after a royal tour to Sweden and Norway next month, she will be wrapping up her duties for some maternity leave (excluding, of course, an obligatory appearance and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's May wedding).

Kate and William were in Coventry today to open a new €65m training centre for medical staff at Coventry University and spent the day exploring the city. The Duke and Duchess will end their away day by seeing first-hand the work of the Positive Youth Foundation in the city.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives for her visit to Coventry Cathedral during their visit to the city on January 16, 2018 in Coventry, England. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

The organisation works with young people who find themselves living in challenging circumstances, from those excluded from school to others at risk from a range of social issues. The royal couple will meet staff members, volunteers and young people supported by the service and watch music and boxing workshops.

Additional reporting by Press Association

Online Editors