Kate Middleton wore of her dreamiest looks ever in a Valentine's gown fit for a princess

Kate Middleton wore one of her most princess-worthy looks ever on Wednesday night in a day jam-packed honouring one of her favourite causes.

Britain's Duchess of Cambridge was the guest of honour at a gala dinner at London's Victoria & Albert Museum, hosted by 100 Women in Finance's Philanthropic Initiatives in aid of Mentally Healthy Schools, and as always, her arrival was heralded by the world's press. By now, Kate's style, although still elegant, is much of the same theme, which made her off the shoulder pink Gucci gown all the more dramatic. The dress, comprised of several block shades of pink with a berry velvet belt (and matching Prada cutch) drew the same gasps and collective internet approval as most of her looks do when she debuts them.

Her sparkly Oscar de la Renta heels and Kiki McDonough diamond drop earrings made for a look which could have been first conceived for a Disney princess. It was the kind of glamour that fashion followers hope for with royals and made all the more impact because of her penchant for recycling and sticking to a well-established theme. Since marrying into the British royal family in 2011, Kate rarely surprises - in fact, her consistency is part of her appeal - but since her long-time stylist Natasha Archer is on maternity leave, she is clearly looking further afield for inspiration.

It was also the second appearance of the day for the duchess, having spent the morning at The Royal Foundation's 'Mental Health in Education' conference at Mercers' Hall. In her speech last night, the mother-of-three said it's crucial to find the "root causes" of mental health issues by working with young children, schools, parents and carers.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, patron of 100 Women in Finance's Philanthropic Initiatives, attends a Gala Dinner in aid of Mentally Healthy Schools at the Victoria and Albert Museum on February 13, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

"The root causes to some of our most challenging experiences in adulthood such as poor mental and physical health, addiction, homelessness, crime and family breakdown, can so often be traced right back to the very earliest years of someone's life and often over generations," she told the crowd of 300 guests.

"We therefore need to look at prevention of some of these issues - before they take hold and become a problem. In my Early Years work, I am looking at how best we can support parents and families.

"However we must remember that teachers, school leaders and school staff also play a vital role in shaping who our children become and how they develop," she added. "We all need to start understanding the importance of childhood development, and tackling this from home and from school, through parents and teachers , if we are to help raise the next happier, healthier generation of adults."

The programme is one of the legacy programmes from Heads Together, the charity set up by Kate, Prince William and Prince Harry in 2016.

Earlier in the day, she opted for a Dolce & Gabbana tweed skirt suit and on Sunday night, she and William, who is president of the British Academy of Film and Television, attended the BAFTAs.

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrives to attend The Royal Foundation's 'Mental Health in Education' conference at Mercers' Hall in London on February 13, 2019. (Photo by Isabel INFANTES / AFP)

