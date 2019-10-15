Kate Middleton echoes Princess Diana with subtle style choices in royal tour of Pakistan

Kate Middleton's mastery of the royal tour-drobe is a well-established fact by now.

Over the last nine years, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge has solidified her place at the top of international best dressed lists, fine-tuning the art of political dressing with a focus on affordability. Although her daywear engagements often earns global headlines, her most iconic looks are showcased during royal tours aboard and her first 24 hours in Pakistan are evidence of that.

As she touched down at Kur Khan airbase in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Kate debuted a new cowl neck ombre dress by go-to royal designer Catherine Walker, with a pair of white slim cigarette trousers underneath reflecting the country's conservative dress code. It was in keeping with her elevated style risks of late, including brighter colours and bigger patterns. The choice to wear Walker was a conscious one as she has a long-standing relationship with the family, understanding the unique fashion requirements for the women in particular.

Comparisons were instantly made to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana, who donned a similar hue during one of her many visits to Pakistan, which was echoed once again during the Cambridges visit to Islamabad. She opted for a blue floral kurtaw with similar pleated trousers underneath by Pakistani designer Maheen Khan and a pair of €25 nude buckle heels from New Look.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge arrive at Kur Khan airbase ahead of their royal tour of Pakistan on October 14, 2019 in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

She once again wore a pair of earrings from Pakistani jeweller Zeen after causing a sell-out of much of its stock earlier this month when she debuted a sparkling green pair.

While William and Kate met with a group of students at the Islamabad Model College for Girls, speaking about the importance of education in young women, particularly in science, the duke spoke of his affection for his mother.

He was told the girls were "big fans of your mother", to which he responded: "You were, really? Oh that's very sweet of you. I was a big fan of my mother too. She came here three times. I was very small."

For her third quick-change in duties, this time into an emerald green tunic, once again by Walker, in similar contrast to Diana's mint green ensemble during a visit to the country in 1991.

The couple will also today travel to the Presidential Palace for an official engagement with President Arif Alvi, before meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan at his official residence in Islamabad.

On his younger aspirations of becoming a cricketer, Mr Khan said: "When I went with my mother to see a Test match.

"My cousin was playing and he scored a century and I told my mother I wanted to be a Test cricketer.

"I never realised how difficult it was to eventually become one.

"Similarly, when I told you that I wanted to succeed I didn't realise it would take me 22 years."

The duke replied: "Sure. It's not so easy."

Kate, wearing white trousers by the Pakistani designer Maheen Khan, an emerald green tunic by Catherine Walker, said: "You stuck with it."

The duchess also opted by a navy patterned scarf by another local designer and earrings by Zeen.

Diana visited a cancer hospital in Lahore as a guest of Mr Khan and his then wife, Jemima Goldsmith, in May 1997 - just three months before she died.

The five-day visit, at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, will be their "most complex" tour to date, according to Kensington Palace, due to security concerns and political tensions in the region.

Details of engagements are being released each day due to security concerns, the palace added.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge leave after meeting Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan at his official residence on October 15, 2019 in Islamabad, Pakistan. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The tour comes amid heightened political tensions between neighbouring countries Pakistan and India over the disputed region of Kashmir.

Skirmishes between the two sides at the de-facto border have increased this year, causing troop and civilian casualties.

The tour, which wraps up on Friday, hopes to strengthen the relationship between the UK and Pakistan.

With Brexit looming, London is aiming to consolidate its international relationships with the visit, while Islamabad is keen to promote itself as a tourist destination amid concerns over security.

William and Kate are the first royals to officially visit the Commonwealth country since the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall visited the region in 2006 - which was seen as the most perilous royal tour for some time.

The duke will be hoping to create his own legacy in a country previously visited by both of his parents, as his mother made the trip several times for her charity work.

Additional reporting by Press Association

