Friday 13 April 2018

It's that time of year again! All the must-see style from Ladies Day at Aintree

Racegoers arriving during day one of the 2018 Randox Health Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool
Racegoers arriving during day one of the 2018 Randox Health Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool
A racegoer arrives for Ladies Day of the 2018 Randox Health Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool
Caitlin McBride

It's that time of year again.

As we approach the back-to-back of the Irish racing calendar this summer, let's look across the water at the must-see style of racegoers at Aintree, never more on display than Ladies Day.

A racegoer shelters from the rain during Ladies Day of the 2018 Randox Health Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool
A racegoer shelters from the rain during Ladies Day of the 2018 Randox Health Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool

No colours are too bright, no heels too high and no fascinator too large for one of the most talked about racing events, check out our gallery below of all the best looks:

Female racegoers shelter from the rain during Ladies Day of the 2018 Randox Health Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool
Female racegoers shelter from the rain during Ladies Day of the 2018 Randox Health Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool
Racegoers shelter from the rain on Ladies Day of the 2018 Randox Health Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool
Racegoers shelter from the rain on Ladies Day of the 2018 Randox Health Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool
A racegoer arrives for Ladies Day of the 2018 Randox Health Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool
A racegoer shelters from the rain during Ladies Day of the 2018 Randox Health Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool
A female racegoer during Ladies Day of the 2018 Randox Health Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool
A racegoer shelters from the rain during Ladies Day of the 2018 Randox Health Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool
Racegoers from the rain during Ladies Day of the 2018 Randox Health Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool
Female racegoers shelter from the rain during Ladies Day of the 2018 Randox Health Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool
Female racegoers during Ladies Day of the 2018 Randox Health Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool
A racegoer during Ladies Day of the 2018 Randox Health Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool
A racegoer during Ladies Day of the 2018 Randox Health Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool
Racegoers during Ladies Day of the 2018 Randox Health Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool
Female racegoers shelter from the rain during Ladies Day of the 2018 Randox Health Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool
Female racegoers enjoy some Moet champagne during Ladies Day of the 2018 Randox Health Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool
Female racegoers shelter from the rain during Ladies Day of the 2018 Randox Health Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool
Female racegoers shelter from the rain during Ladies Day of the 2018 Randox Health Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool
Female racegoers shelter from the rain during Ladies Day of the 2018 Randox Health Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool
Racegoers pose during Ladies Day of the Grand National Festival horse race meeting at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool, northern England on April 13, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Paul ELLISPAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images
Racegoers walk during Ladies Day of the Grand National Festival horse race meeting at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool, northern England on April 13, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / PAUL ELLISPAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images
Racegoers pose during Ladies Day of the Grand National Festival horse race meeting at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool, northern England on April 13, 2018. / AFP PHOTO/AFP/Getty Images
A racegoer poses for a picture on a hobby horse during Ladies Day of the Grand National Festival horse race meeting at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool, northern England on April 13, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / PAUL ELLISPAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images
Racegoers walk during Ladies Day of the Grand National Festival horse race meeting at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool, northern England on April 13, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / PAUL ELLISPAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images
Racegoers pose during Ladies Day of the Grand National Festival horse race meeting at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool, northern England on April 13, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / PAUL ELLISPAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images
Racegoers pose during Ladies Day of the Grand National Festival horse race meeting at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool, northern England on April 13, 2018. / AFP PHOTO/AFP/Getty Images
Enjoying Ladies Day in the rain at Aintree racecourse on April 13, 2018 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)
Ladies Day at Aintree racecourse on April 13, 2018 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)
Racegoer poses during Ladies Day at the Grand National Festival REUTERS/Darren Staples
Ladies ordering lunch at Aintree racecourse on April 13, 2018 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)
Ladies Day at Aintree racecourse on April 13, 2018 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)
Racegoers arrive on Ladies Day of the 2018 Randox Health Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool
Racegoers arrive for Ladies Day at the Grand National Festival REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Racegoer at the Grand National Festival REUTERS/Darren Staples
Racegoers arrive at the Grand National Festival. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Racegoers arrive for Ladies Day of the 2018 Randox Health Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool
A female racegoer during Ladies Day of the 2018 Randox Health Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool
Racegoers arrive for Ladies Day of the 2018 Randox Health Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool
Female racegoers arrive for Ladies Day of the 2018 Randox Health Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool
A Racegoers arrives for Ladies Day of the 2018 Randox Health Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool
A Racegoer arrives for Ladies Day of the 2018 Randox Health Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool
Racegoers arrive for Ladies Day of the 2018 Randox Health Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool
A racegoer arrives for Ladies Day of the 2018 Randox Health Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool
A racegoer arrives for Ladies Day of the 2018 Randox Health Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool
A racegoer arrives for Ladies Day of the 2018 Randox Health Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool
A racegoer arrives for Ladies Day of the 2018 Randox Health Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool
A racegoer arrives for Ladies Day of the 2018 Randox Health Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool
Female racegoers during Ladies Day of the 2018 Randox Health Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool
Female racegoers during Ladies Day of the 2018 Randox Health Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool
Female racegoers during Ladies Day of the 2018 Randox Health Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool
A Racegoer arrives ahead of day one of the 2018 Randox Health Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool
A racegoer arrives ahead of day one of the 2018 Randox Health Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool
Racegoers arriving during day one of the 2018 Randox Health Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool
Racegoers arriving during day one of the 2018 Randox Health Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool
Racegoers arrive ahead of day one of the 2018 Randox Health Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool
Racegoers arriving during day one of the 2018 Randox Health Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool
Laura Wright performing during day one of the 2018 Randox Health Grand National Festival at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool

