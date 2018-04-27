Louth native Eimear Cassidy emerged victorious in the style stakes at Punchestown, being crowned the winner of the Bollinger Best Dressed Lady competition.

Louth native Eimear Cassidy emerged victorious in the style stakes at Punchestown, being crowned the winner of the Bollinger Best Dressed Lady competition.

'It's lovely to feel like a lady for the day' - Air hostess crowned best dressed at Punchestown

Eimear, who works as an air stewardess for Aer Lingus, had never been to an Irish racecourse before today and broke down in tears when she found out she had won, describing it as "surreal".

The Drogheda woman (32) wore a dress she bought from a boutique in Boston and paired it with shoes from Penneys with pearls she customised herself and a hat by milliner Suzanne Ryan. "I spent the morning gluing myself together. The style here is absolutely just phenomenal. The style is just another level.

"I'm happy that I'm even just here, let alone anything else. So it's lovely to feel like a lady for today," she said. As part of her win, Eimear won a host of prizes including a VIP trip for two to the private Bollinger estate and its new Champagne libraries, France.

She also won an overnight stay in the town of Reims and a luxury overnight stay with Michelin dining in Paris as well as a private chauffeur and champagne lunch experience. Eimear did not enter the competition for the prizes however, admitting she wasn't even sure what they were.

1 Apr 2018; Kyle Cassidy, 6, from Navan, at Fairyhouse Races - Easter Sunday. Fairyhouse, Co. Meath. Picture: Caroline Quinn Friday 27 April 2018. Punchestown Festival, Co. Kildare. Ladies Day. Sarah McDermott (25) Newbridge, Co. Kildare. Friday 27 April 2018. Punchestown Festival, Co. Kildare. Ladies Day. Sarah McDermott (25) Newbridge, Co. Kildare.

"I had no idea what the prize was. I still don't. Somebody mentioned France. "My father is just going to be ecstatic and my sisters all live in America so I just can't wait until wake up so I can tell them," she said.

Speaking about her job, Eimear said she spotted several of her colleagues around the Kildare racecourse.

"I'm cabin crew for Aer Lingus and I absolutely love my job. From the moment I walk in until the moment I walk out. It's funny because I started to notice a few people in the crowd from work as well," she told Independent.ie.

Friday 27 April 2018. Punchestown Festival, Co. Kildare. Ladies Day. Eimear Cassidy (32) Drogheda, Winner. Friday 27 April 2018. Punchestown Festival, Co. Kildare. Ladies Day. Bastien Mariani, Bollinger, P.J. Gibbons, Eimear Cassidy (32) Drogheda, Winner and Aoife Walsh.

"The ladies today and gentleman have absolutely blown me away. I just want to go and take everyone's hats and dresses. It's absolutely lovely to be a lady today."

Online Editors