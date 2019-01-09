Irina Shayk is emerging as the real one to watch on the red carpet this awards season

When you're a model, it's your job to wear the clothes and not let them wear you. When you're supermodel Irina Shayk, you wear whatever it is you want and the rest of the world watches with awe.

This was the case at Sunday night's Golden Globes, where Shayk accompanied partner of four years Bradley Cooper down the red carpet in what was only their second official appearance together. Her corseted shimmering gold Versace gown was such a vision that hardly anyone noticed the buzzy actor/director on her arm, nominated in two categories for A Star is Born. This turn of events was hardly surprising as it's quite literally in her job description to present a garment in such a way, but it was the first sign that she will be adding an element of additional glamour throughout awards season.

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper at the 76th Golden Globe Awards. Picture: REUTERS/Mike Blake

Despite their low profile as a couple, Irina will be by Bradley's side until the Oscars and made her presence known at last night's The National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala in New York, where she arrived in head-to-toe Versace, again; this time shunning traditional red carpet attire in favour of a red zip-featured mini-dress with plunging neckline, matching, leather trim cap and black leather platform boots and gold studded leather bag. In comparison, Sophia Bush wore a form-fitting red Zac Posen silk gown, while Olivia Wilde chose a colourful Jonathan Cohen combination, both striking choices and an accurate summary of the unpredictable dress code with smaller, prestige awards shows.

Irina Shayk seen on the streets of Manhattan on January 8, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

And with more awards shows around the corner until the culmination at the Oscars in February there is even more to focus on red carpet style. However, even Victoria's Secret models have off days and Irina said she has grown in confidence since becoming a mother and enjoying the self-assuredness that comes with being in your thirties.

“Through my career and through my travel experience I’ve learned so much about me, about my body and about life about being present in life. My self-confidence has grown," she told PEOPLE.

“I don’t wake up and say, ‘Oh my god I’m so perfect.’ I wake up and say, ‘Maybe it’s time to go to the gym, I have cellulite.’ I’m very critical of myself. For so many years women were told how to dress and how to show their bodies, but now we can do whatever we want to do if it makes us feel good."

Online Editors