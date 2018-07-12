Meghan Markle is already a maestro at navigating tricky terrain in a pair of five inch heels.

'I'm trying!' - Meghan Markle mastered Croker and cobbles like a pro in stilettos

Britain's Duchess of Sussex (37) chose a pair of Sarah Flint stilettos as her heel of choice during the second day of her Dublin tour and the biggest coup of all - her ability to navigate some cobbled terrain with ease.

After sashaying through the gravel entrance at Áras an Uachtaráin, she threw on a new pair for a visit to Croke Park, all with a smile on her face.

When royal watchers told her she was coping well with the cobbles around the Famine Memorial, she responded: "I’m trying!"

And it looks like fashionistas were taking note.

Harry and Meghan are gone back to England following whirlwind trip. One woman’s observation...’how does she walk in those heels?’ #validquestion #royalvisitireland pic.twitter.com/pLQ5ox1eYY — Stephanie Grogan (@StephGrogan3) July 11, 2018

I just need to know how Meghan floats in her heels..walks as if she's wearing flats ☺☺☺ — IfeOluwa Fadeyibi (@moldina) July 11, 2018

Meghan Markle’s ankles give me so much anxiety when she wears high heels. It’s like they’re one false step away from snapping like a twig — Jacquelyn Stanley (@jacks_stan) July 11, 2018

Every women knows how Meghan may feel in this photo. The pain of navigating your way through cobblestones in heels while men in flats march ahead. #RoyalVisitIreland https://t.co/KkePqMk6PW — Amanda Coakley (@amandamcoakley) July 10, 2018

