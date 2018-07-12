Style Style Talk

Thursday 12 July 2018

'I'm trying!' - Meghan Markle mastered Croker and cobbles like a pro in stilettos

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit the Famine Memorial at Custom House Quay on the second day of their official two day royal visit to Ireland on July 11, 2018 in Dublin, Ireland
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit the Famine Memorial at Custom House Quay on the second day of their official two day royal visit to Ireland on July 11, 2018 in Dublin, Ireland
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex views the Famine Memorial on the bank of the River Liffey during their visit to Ireland on July 11, 2018 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Zak Hussein - Pool/Getty Images)
In a lightning-fast change before heading to Trinity College, she swapped the cool minimalism for a smart black trouser suit by Givenchy. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit the Famine Memorial at Custom House Quay on the second day of their official two day royal visit to Ireland on July 11, 2018 in Dublin, Ireland
A Duke and Duchess of Sussex during a visit to Croke Park, on day two of their visit to Dublin, Ireland
The Duchess of Sussex attends a Summer Party at the British Ambassador's residence at Glencairn House, during a visit to Dublin, Ireland
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the Famine Memorial, on the second day of their visit to Dublin, Ireland
Caitlin McBride

Caitlin McBride

Meghan Markle is already a maestro at navigating tricky terrain in a pair of five inch heels.

Britain's Duchess of Sussex (37) chose a pair of Sarah Flint stilettos as her heel of choice during the second day of her Dublin tour and the biggest coup of all - her ability to navigate some cobbled terrain with ease.

After sashaying through the gravel entrance at Áras an Uachtaráin, she threw on a new pair for a visit to Croke Park, all with a smile on her face.

When royal watchers told her she was coping well with the cobbles around the Famine Memorial, she responded: "I’m trying!"

And it looks like fashionistas were taking note.

Online Editors

Related Content

Style Newsletter

Stay on top of the latest fashion, beauty and celeb gossip in our Style newsletter.

Independent Style

Also in this section