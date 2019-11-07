How to wear... winter yellow

Yellow was the colour of the summer, but the love affair isn't over yet. Fashion insiders fell so hard for the sunny hue that it's continuing its reign through the colder months too.

Sienna Miller lit up the Hollywood Film Awards on Sunday in a scene-stealing marigold gown, making a convincing case for winter yellow. Her dress was from Cong Tri's spring collection, yet somehow it looked just right for a November night, ensuring she stood out from the parade of icy white and sultry black ensembles.

Shades of yellow are very popular among the A-list right now, popping up on the red carpet on the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Margot Robbie and Laura Dern in the last few months. They're enjoying a boost off the red carpet too: Cate Blanchett opted for a butter-yellow blouse with simple tailored trousers for a recent talk-show appearance, illustrating how well yellow can suit both day and nighttime events.

On the catwalks, designers proposed vibrant yolk and softer buttery tones: there were sweeping evening gowns at Marc Jacobs, Roksanda and Off-White, while Balenciaga offered ladylike daywear with a modest gold tweed skirt and yellow high-collar blouse, finished with sheer patterned tights and pointed pumps.

