How to wear... winter yellow
Inject a burst of sunshine into the grey days with this season’s favourite hue. From soft butter tones to vibrant marigolds, there’s something for everyone, writes Meadhbh McGrath
Yellow was the colour of the summer, but the love affair isn't over yet. Fashion insiders fell so hard for the sunny hue that it's continuing its reign through the colder months too.
Sienna Miller lit up the Hollywood Film Awards on Sunday in a scene-stealing marigold gown, making a convincing case for winter yellow. Her dress was from Cong Tri's spring collection, yet somehow it looked just right for a November night, ensuring she stood out from the parade of icy white and sultry black ensembles.
Shades of yellow are very popular among the A-list right now, popping up on the red carpet on the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Margot Robbie and Laura Dern in the last few months. They're enjoying a boost off the red carpet too: Cate Blanchett opted for a butter-yellow blouse with simple tailored trousers for a recent talk-show appearance, illustrating how well yellow can suit both day and nighttime events.
On the catwalks, designers proposed vibrant yolk and softer buttery tones: there were sweeping evening gowns at Marc Jacobs, Roksanda and Off-White, while Balenciaga offered ladylike daywear with a modest gold tweed skirt and yellow high-collar blouse, finished with sheer patterned tights and pointed pumps.
At Emilia Wickstead, there were wide-leg trousers with cable-knit jumpers and wool midi dresses with hems flaring over crisp white pumps. Elsewhere, Fendi toned down a yellow sheer pleated skirt with a beige shirt and rust leather mac, and livened up navy and brown outfits with yellow knee boots, as well as a sensational marigold patent trench coat.
This warm-toned yellow is a touch deeper - but no less bold - than the sunshine shades of summer, which makes it feel that bit more autumnal.
Then there were the more subdued pale yellows, the cooler lemon, banana and butter hues just a step up from last year's super-trendy beige. It feels fresher than the ubiquitous neutral palette and is notably less flashy, should you prefer to sport the colour in a more quiet fashion.
The minimalist approach was on display at Jil Sander, where a yellow leather dress floated over wide-leg trousers, and a feathered tunic was layered over stone-grey slacks.
Yellow is a key player in autumnal power dressing too: Lanvin's structured suit blended banana yellow and cream, while Molly Goddard added to her collection of enormous pink tulle gowns with a muted yellow version over black trousers.
Whether you prefer light or bright, a piece of yellow clothing can inject a burst of colour into otherwise grey days, and is all the more effective because it's so unexpected this time of year.
Head-to-toe yellow is particularly compelling - if you're brave enough - or you can temper your yellow items with complementary shades of burgundy, tan and chocolate brown.
Selected Femme's multi-coloured roll-neck knit would be perfectly cosy with a pair of wool trousers and trainers. In footwear, try dark brown rather than harsh black for a softer contrast.
You can continue the yellow theme with some subtle styling, such as a checked blazer or suit with a hint of yellow in the print to play off a yellow blouse. The right pair of yellow gold earrings, meanwhile, can warm up even the palest of complexions.
If you're happy to try a vibrant yellow while still playing it safe, look to Tracee Ellis Ross. She demonstrates a foolproof way to pull it off: use it sparingly. Her printed Aje dress includes just enough of the hue to make an impact, without overwhelming her, creating a balanced yet striking look.
