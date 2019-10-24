How to wear... the tweed coat

The hottest outerwear on the autumn-winter catwalks came courtesy of Prada, who presented a beautifully tailored black herringbone style, embellished with shiny hardware to cinch the waist. It was an unconventional take on the traditional silhouette, offering a city-smart interpretation of the heritage fabric, belted over a crisp white cotton shirt.

Chanel is famed for its tweed suits, and in Karl Lagerfeld's final collection for the French fashion house, the iconic skirt suits were replaced with wide-leg trouser suits and jumpsuits under long houndstooth check coats. In chic monochrome, the look was very modern and supremely cosy, modelled by Cara Delevingne on a set with a snowy "Winter Wonderland" theme.

The contemporary updates continued across the fashion capitals: in New York, Marc Jacobs proposed voluminous tweed coats over glossy knee boots, and Oscar de la Renta teamed a patchwork tweed coat with chunky gold jewellery and a neat box bag; and in London, there were tweed cape-style coats at Victoria Beckham - with frayed edges, over a matching skirt suit and electric blue thigh-high boots - and JW Anderson, cinched with a wide waist belt.

This wasn't ladies' country clothing, it was bold and metropolitan, with an ease that felt current.

Many of the styles were extra-long, all the better for those chilly winter days, and for making a major style statement.

Sarah Jessica Parker

The heavy wool and structured fit adds drama, so it will do all the work for you. See Monica Bellucci in a blue robe coat on the front row at Chanel: she let her outerwear shine, opting for charcoal wide-leg trousers and a simple black top underneath. If you go for classic black, it can be softened with the gleam of a metallic accessory, either in jewellery or a chain-handle bag. Dress it up with a belt or add a little polish with supple leather knee-high boots.

Lush silks can help to take the edge off too, such as a creamy blouse or a rich jewel-toned midi dress.

For a more relaxed vibe, a tweed coat will sit casually over a pair of jeans and white trainers. Or you can lean in to the modern styling by bringing a touch more grit to your outfit with this season's chunky boots. They'll make a striking contrast with a white button-down, or amp it up with punk earrings and a carabiner belt, such as the Prada version.

There are far more options than classic black tweed, of course: Sarah Jessica Parker favours a rich burgundy, which makes a gorgeous pairing with her sparkling lavender dress and silver shoes. It's an unexpected and seasonally appropriate colour combination, and offers some early party-season dressing inspiration.

Cardi B

If the moody tones still feel too muted to you, try a shot of vivid primary hues or even a citrusy neon. Stine Goya's chocolate brown coat features azure blue in the houndstooth check, and is also available in a lime and ivory colourway, should you fancy going really bright.

Alternatively, use subdued outerwear as a base to amplify vibrant boots and bags.

Tweed can be costly and while it will be an investment for life, those not keen to splash out can turn to wool-blends woven with a herringbone pattern. They tend to be lighter and more affordable, while still nodding to this season's look.

Irish Independent