How to wear... the tweed coat
Designers offered a modern update on the timeless classic for winter, with outerwear that will take you from daywear through party season
Winter is coming and you may be ready to wrap up in something a little warmer. The tweed coat is a timeless classic, and this season, it's the star of the show.
The hottest outerwear on the autumn-winter catwalks came courtesy of Prada, who presented a beautifully tailored black herringbone style, embellished with shiny hardware to cinch the waist. It was an unconventional take on the traditional silhouette, offering a city-smart interpretation of the heritage fabric, belted over a crisp white cotton shirt.
Chanel is famed for its tweed suits, and in Karl Lagerfeld's final collection for the French fashion house, the iconic skirt suits were replaced with wide-leg trouser suits and jumpsuits under long houndstooth check coats. In chic monochrome, the look was very modern and supremely cosy, modelled by Cara Delevingne on a set with a snowy "Winter Wonderland" theme.
The contemporary updates continued across the fashion capitals: in New York, Marc Jacobs proposed voluminous tweed coats over glossy knee boots, and Oscar de la Renta teamed a patchwork tweed coat with chunky gold jewellery and a neat box bag; and in London, there were tweed cape-style coats at Victoria Beckham - with frayed edges, over a matching skirt suit and electric blue thigh-high boots - and JW Anderson, cinched with a wide waist belt.
This wasn't ladies' country clothing, it was bold and metropolitan, with an ease that felt current.
Many of the styles were extra-long, all the better for those chilly winter days, and for making a major style statement.
The heavy wool and structured fit adds drama, so it will do all the work for you. See Monica Bellucci in a blue robe coat on the front row at Chanel: she let her outerwear shine, opting for charcoal wide-leg trousers and a simple black top underneath. If you go for classic black, it can be softened with the gleam of a metallic accessory, either in jewellery or a chain-handle bag. Dress it up with a belt or add a little polish with supple leather knee-high boots.
Lush silks can help to take the edge off too, such as a creamy blouse or a rich jewel-toned midi dress.
For a more relaxed vibe, a tweed coat will sit casually over a pair of jeans and white trainers. Or you can lean in to the modern styling by bringing a touch more grit to your outfit with this season's chunky boots. They'll make a striking contrast with a white button-down, or amp it up with punk earrings and a carabiner belt, such as the Prada version.
There are far more options than classic black tweed, of course: Sarah Jessica Parker favours a rich burgundy, which makes a gorgeous pairing with her sparkling lavender dress and silver shoes. It's an unexpected and seasonally appropriate colour combination, and offers some early party-season dressing inspiration.
If the moody tones still feel too muted to you, try a shot of vivid primary hues or even a citrusy neon. Stine Goya's chocolate brown coat features azure blue in the houndstooth check, and is also available in a lime and ivory colourway, should you fancy going really bright.
Alternatively, use subdued outerwear as a base to amplify vibrant boots and bags.
Tweed can be costly and while it will be an investment for life, those not keen to splash out can turn to wool-blends woven with a herringbone pattern. They tend to be lighter and more affordable, while still nodding to this season's look.
Irish Independent